Bebe Rexha made waves earlier this week when her video on sizeism went viral. But the aftershock of her body positive message has been even more impressive. She has gained support from fans, designers and even other Grammy artists.

On January 23, Demi Lovato commented on the Best New Artist nominee’s post applauding her strength. “F–king preach!!! Love this and you for speaking your mind and using your voice!!!”

Lovato has been a huge advocate for body positivity in recent years. After struggling with eating disorders at a young age, the “Skyscraper” singer has opened up a dialogue about insecurities and what it means to overcome them. Needless to say, we aren’t all that surprised to see her publicly backup Rexha.

And she wasn’t the only one offering support. Along with Lovato, fellow music star Ne-Yo praised Rexha, simply commenting, “amen.”

On January 22, the “Meant to Be” singer posted a video where she shamed designers who wouldn’t dress her for the Grammys because they deemed her size 6/8 frame “too big.”

The blonde beauty created the video to empower women to feel comfortable in their own body and to reject anyone who says otherwise. “If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size,” she wrote in a caption accompanying the post. “Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys.”

Shortly after she posted it, multiple designers stepped forward and offered to dress her for the awards show on February 10, including Tanya Taylor and Christian Siriano.

