Not budging! Demi Moore can’t see herself chopping off her hair for a film role ever again.

The actress, 59, said she’s “hard-pressed” to cut her signature brunette locks in an interview published on Monday, July 25. As fans know, Moore famously shaved her head to portray Jordan O’Neill in the 1997 drama G.I. Jane.

While the role is perhaps one of Moore’s most famous works, she has no plans to undergo another dramatic hair transformation.

“I think now that I’m older, I also know, I don’t have anything to prove. So if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig,” the New Mexico native told People.

Moore also told the publication that when it comes to her tresses, she now prefers to keep things simple.

“I’ve done everything to my hair. I’ve shaved it. I’ve dyed it. I’ve had a bob. When I’m not working, I try to do as little to it as possible,” she said. “It’s stressful even having someone touch it. If I don’t have anywhere to go, I don’t put heat on it—I just try to let it do its own thing. And I don’t wash it too often.”

Like Moore’s mane, her personal life is also thriving.

In June, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that her relationship with Daniel Humm is heating up.

“Demi and Daniel have gotten a lot more serious and are spending way more time together,” the insider said at the time, revealing the couple see each other “two weekends a month on average but sometimes more.”

The Ghost actress and the chef, 46, are “still in the honeymoon phase,” the source added, noting that Moore and Humm are “wildly attracted to one another.”

When it comes to their relationship status, the twosome are “going with the flow as opposed to diving into an intense commitment,” per the insider.

Us confirmed in April that Moore is dating Humm after the duo sparked romance speculation while attending a Paris Fashion Week event together one month prior. Also in June, the lovebirds became Instagram official, with Moore giving her followers a glimpse of their trip to Versailles in France.

Moore has previously been married three times. In 1980 she married Freddy Moore, and the two split in 1985. She then married Bruce Willis two years later. The former couple, who remain close today, split in 2000. They welcomed daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, in 1988, 1991 and 1994, respectively. In 2005, Moore tied the knot with Ashton Kutcher. They called it quits in 2013.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential