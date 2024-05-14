Demi Moore had the best plus one at the Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show in London: her tiny chihuahua, Pilaf.

The inseparable duo posed for photos at the Monday, May 13, event, which took place at the Tate Modern. As she held the pup in her arms, Moore, 61, showed off her sexy ensemble, which featured a lace slip dress.

The floor-length design included a built-in black bra, cutouts and sequins throughout. Moore teamed the frock with glossy black boots and a black leather Gucci bag. The actress further accessorized with a beaded necklace, and she wore her jet black hair loose, parted down the middle. She opted for light glam, including rosy cheeks, a nude lip and soft eye makeup.

Moore sat in the front row at the presentation alongside Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila Moss.

Ahead of the Monday preview, Moore turned heads at the 2024 Met Gala. She graced the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, wearing an artful gown by Harris Reed. The design was equipped with a structural bodice that protruded out at the sides like wings and was lined with arrows, as well as a dramatic hourglass silhouette that cinched in at Moore’s waist.

The gown was finished with a pink floral illustration, perfectly complementing the night’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and “Garden of Time” dress code.

Moore teamed the number with jewelry from Cartier, including a 7.9-carat necklace that was adorned with emeralds. She also rocked 2.24-carat earrings.

“I had been wanting to do something with Harris Reed for quite a while, and being with Cartier, along with this year’s theme, it felt like a magical combination and collaboration. All I can say is it all fell into perfect alignment,” Moore told Vogue.