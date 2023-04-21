Beach babe! Demi Moore stunned in a bikini while hitting the beach with her beloved dog, Pilaf.

“Pilaf takes the beach 🏝️,” the Ghost star, 60, captioned a Thursday, April 20, Instagram photo of herself lounging on a chaise with her pup perched on her lap.

Moore, who shares three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, donned a leopard-print swimsuit as she cuddled with her canine companion. The Indecent Proposal actress later put on a pair of denim cutoffs and a black tank top when she carried Pilaf down to the sand.

Moore’s social media followers were quickly in awe of her svelte physique, joking that she has not aged despite being 60 years old.

“How are you both real?!” actress Amy Landecker replied about Moore and her pup, in which Jaimie Alexander agreed.

Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis also chimed in, writing: “Gorgeous.”

The St. Elmo’s Fire star and Bruce, 67, were married between 1987 and 2000, going on to welcome Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29. The Die Hard actor, for his part, later moved on with Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. Moore and Bruce have since amicably coparented their girls through the years, even quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bruce was later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February, nearly one year after his family revealed his struggles with aphasia and subsequent acting retirement. Bruce’s blended brood, including Moore, have all been in his corner amid the health battle.

“Demi and the kids rally around Bruce,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, noting that Moore “still adores” her former spouse. “It really touches her soul how loving and selfless their kids have been toward their dad as he copes with his situation the best he possibly can. [They are] a family who are as close and respectful toward each other as you could imagine.”

While Moore will always support her loved ones, she has also prioritized self-care as she grows older, like her Thursday beach outing.

“There are things that just come with getting older. But I think my big mantra for this year is about acceptance,” she previously told W magazine in March 2019. “I was reading this book that was written around 1919, if I am remembering correctly, and it was very of its day. It was discussing all the ‘female’ concerns. There were some horrific suggestions on how to take care of yourself, including putting some kind of acid on your skin. But there was one thing I took away because I think it’s true — the author said not to frown because at a certain point, it will stick. And what speaks to me here is that I do believe that when we hold upset, anger, hurt, pain or bitterness, it ages us and we wear it. That isn’t to say we are always going to feel happy. But it’s important not to hold on to things.”