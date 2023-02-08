Diane Keaton Hilariously Unveils Her ‘Endless Fashion Mistakes’: Photos

Diane Keaton is experiencing a little fashion remorse! The actress unveiled regrets about her past style choices.

“Here lies my endless fashion mistakes,” Keaton, 77, captioned a video montage of photos shared via Instagram on Tuesday, February 7. “May they rest in peace.”

In the clip, which featured narration from Keaton, the Book Club star is seen rocking a striped turtleneck paired with a thick belt, black leather gloves and a midi skirt. The next photo showed Keaton sporting a white wool coat while holding a dog. “Oh, charming,” the California native said of the getup.

A third image captured Keaton in a suede jacket, black pants and chunky oxfords. That day, she accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat. “This is the worst, by far,” the Something’s Gotta Give star quipped. “Wrong … this is the worst,” Keaton said about an all-black ensemble and a different outfit that included a belted leather jacket and a plaid pleated skirt.

She also included a picture of herself at the 2019 red carpet premiere of Green Eggs and Ham, for which she stepped out in a checkered blue suit paired with several cross necklaces. “No. All of the jewels!” Keaton said.

“I can’t take it. I’m having a meltdown!” the First Wives Club star joked over a look that included an oversized pinstriped jacket, patterned socks and polka dot pumps.

She ended the video, adding: “You guys, I hope you have a good life and have nice clothes.”

Her followers and famous friends defended her looks in the comments section.

“Everything is fabulous because you are fabulous,” Andie MacDowell wrote as Sarah Silverman chimed in with, “Omg hard disagree.” Candace Cameron Bure commented, “Your fashion mistakes are brilliant” and Katie Couric wrote, “You’re crazy! They look like Diane Keaton at her best! Because you can pull it off!”

Through the years, Keaton has wowed Us with her wardrobe. She pushes fashion boundaries by donning men’s ties and vests paired with flirty skirts and timeless outerwear pieces.

The Mack & Rita star previously opened up about fashion to Grazia in August 2020, explaining, “Even when I was young, I was way into fashion … I’d pick patterns and I’d tell [my mother] what I wanted and she would do it. Fashion has always been everything.”

Keaton shared that her role in Annie Hall, however, “was the beginning.” She added: “The beginning of my response to wearing whatever the hell I liked and I was so happy with Woody [Allen] saying, yeah, wear whatever you wear in real life.”