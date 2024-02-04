Jennifer Lopez slayed the Saturday Night Live stage on Saturday, February 3, seemingly brushing off a major hair mishap along the way.

Lopez, 54, was the musical guest on Saturday, where she performed “This Is Me … Now” and “Can’t Get Enough” off her upcoming This Is Me … Now album. In the middle of “Can’t Get Enough,” Lopez brought out special guests Latto and Redman to sing their respective verses.

In the middle of Redman’s section, Lopez busted out some choreographed dance moves — during which she appeared to subtly toss away a loose hair extension.

“Not Jennifer Lopez literally snatching her own wig off,” a social media user wrote via X, alongside a clip of the now-viral moment.

Related: Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution Through the Years Whether she’s walking down the red carpet, performing live or simply out and about, Jennifer Lopez always serves up a seriously hot style moment. The actress’ sexy style is just as iconic as her eponymous J. Lo glow. From plunging necklines and thigh-high leg slits to slinky dresses and itty-bitty minis, the Wedding Planner star […]

Another added, “Jennifer Lopez loosing [sic] a hair extension mid-SNL live set and dancing it off and then it’s still onstage and the dancers are kicking it? A vibe.”

Per the footage, Lopez seemingly grabbed a piece of her hair before it came loose in her hand. She was then seen tossing the extension onto the floor without missing a beat of the song. The moment, however, is not visible in SNL’s official YouTube clip, which shows a slightly different angle than the initial broadcast.

“Jennifer Lopez just danced her hair off,” another fan wrote on X.

Lopez was joined on SNL by host Ayo Edebiri, who praised the singer’s set during the episode credits.

“Thank you to Jennifer Lopez,” Edebiri, 28, exclaimed during the closing segment before shouting out “this amazing cast” and crew. “Thank you so much, this has been a dream come true. I love you, goodnight!”

As Edebiri went to greet the SNL cast, Lopez delivered a subtle shout-out to her family.

“I love you, Ben,” Lopez, seemingly mouthed to the camera before blowing a kiss. “I love you guys.”

Related: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are the Chicest Couple: Best Style Moments Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck both have a keen eye for fashion, and luckily for Us, that means endless couple style moments. Following their Las Vegas wedding in July 2022, the singer and movie star celebrated their love in Paris, stepping out in a number of eye-catching looks. Showcasing her easy, breezy European fashion, Lopez […]

Lopez married Ben Affleck in July 2022 and renewed their vows one month later, nearly two decades after they initially called off their 2004 engagement.

Lopez and Affleck, 51, have since settled into life with their blended family. The Grammy winner shares twins Max and Emme, both 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck coparents three children — Violet, 18, Seraphine, 15, and Samuel, 11 — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Jennifer, Jen and Ben have had a great relationship for quite some time now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “They communicate rather frequently when it comes to their kids, scheduling plans, etc. They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about.”

The insider added, “They have a mutual respect for each other as parents and know how well all their kids get along. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.