Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have taken their relationship to new heights – by seemingly sharing their wardrobes.

During night three of Swift’s Eras Tour in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, June 30, eagled-eyed fans noticed that Kelce, 34, was rocking a familiar piece of headgear while taking in the show. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sported a black corduroy hat, which Swift, 34, has been seen wearing on numerous occasions.

“Could you two be any more attached at the hip,” one social media user wrote via X, sharing a side-by-side photo of the couple wearing the cap at different times. Another said, “I was thinking that hat looked a little too small on him OMG.”

The first time fans caught Swift rocking the cap was in a video posted via TikTok in July 2023 – around the same time the 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist and the three-time Super Bowl champion began dating.

In the clip, Swift can be seen riding in a golf cart while her dad Scott Swift rides a segway in the background. Some fans even think she wore Chiefs colors under her all-black ensemble.

The next time the Tortured Poets Department crooner was publicly seen wearing the hat was in an October 2023 Instagram post, where she and longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff thanked fans for making “Cruel Summer” a Hot 100 No. 1 hit.

Travis Kelce was wearing this hat yesterday in dublin (6/30/2024) and taylor can we seen wearing the exact same hat back in july of 2023. She was also wearing cheifs colors covered up by a jacket! June 30, 2023 travis was at TEU making friendship bracelets.

Kelce flew into Dublin on Sunday after attending his teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s wedding to surprise his girlfriend of nearly a year for her third and final show at Aviva Stadium. Fans were convinced that Swift’s eyes lit up during her performance of “August” upon spotting Kelce in the Eras Tour VIP tent. Stevie Nicks and Julia Roberts were also at the event.

Not only are Swift and Kelce sharing the contents of their closets with one another, but they’re also sharing the stage, too.

During Swift’s June 23 concert in London, Kelce appeared on stage with her during her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” costume change. In an ensemble that matched her backup dancers, he carried her to a couch and helped her prepare for the number. After Travis’ surprise cameo, Swift gushed via Instagram that she was “still cracking up/swooning over [Travis’] Eras Tour debut.”

That same month, sources exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift initially feared that her high-profile fame could have a negative impact on her and the NFL star’s romance.

“His life has changed significantly with the increased public attention,” one insider revealed. “Taylor was worried that bringing Travis into her world would scare him away, but he embraced it and handled it so well.”

Meanwhile, a separate source added that the musician has never been happier in a relationship.

“Nobody has ever made Taylor feel this way,” they said. “Taylor and Travis bring out the best in each other and lift each other up. She absolutely sees this going the distance.”