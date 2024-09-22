No, Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn apparently are not engaged.

The “Paint the Town Red” rapper, 28, denied rumors that she was engaged to the Stranger Things star, 30, after she flashed a ring on her left hand during her performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 21.

Speculation surrounding her and Quinn’s relationship status began to circulate after she flaunted her left ring finger while performing her hit song “Agora Hills,” singing, “Rub it in their face, put a rock on her hand.”

Doja denied these rumors in a since-deleted post made via X on Sunday, September 22, where she wrote, “no, im not engaged its a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it,” per Page Six.

Last month, Doja and Quinn were spotted packing on the PDA while out together at Dingwalls Dancehall in London. Another video at the time showed the pair walking together through the city; Doja held Quinn’s hand while he had his arm around her shoulder.

In July 2022, two years before the pair were linked, Doja had reached out to Quinn’s Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp via Instagram DM to ask if he could connect her with Quinn. 19-year-old Scnhapp later shared a screenshot of his and Doja’s conversation via Instagram Story, which Doja called “socially unaware and whack” in a subsequent Instagram Live.

“To be fair, this is, like, a kid,” she said at the time. “Noah, I don’t know how old he is, but he’s not even, like, over 21. When you’re that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb s—. I’m trying to be super fair.”

However, Doja went on to say that Schnapp, who was 17 at the time, posting a “private conversation between me and him” was “borderline snake s—.” She added, “I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Later that month, Scnhapp confirmed that he had apologized to Doja and the two had made amends.