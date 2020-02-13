Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley is the queen of standing out in a crowd. Us Weekly caught up with the reality star at an event for luxury resale brand Rebag in NYC, where the Manhattan socialite told us about designer bags she has her eye on and the one that forever holds a special place in her heart.

Unsurprisingly, Medley nailed the event’s Valentine’s Day theme. She wore a sequined red-and-black ensemble, paired with heart-shaped statement-making earrings and a matching clutch. The two of us chatted beside a wall full of the classic Chanel handbag in every color and pattern under the sun, while shoppers drooled over Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada — you name it.

“Outside of this event, the bag I want right now is a Fendi Peekaboo bag,” said Medley. “I’m really into that with the Fendi imprint inside. I’m on the waitlist. But tonight I have my eye on a pale pink Birkin. That’s a forever bag.”

One of Medley’s forever bags is one that currently lives in her newly organized closet, that was gifted to her by her late husband, Richard Medley in 2007. She told Us, “My favorite one is the year after I was married to Richard, he brought me to Paris for my birthday and he brought me for lunch at L’Avenue and then he brought me to Hermès and he had them make my first Birkin bag.”

She continued, “He brought me into the back room and they unfolded it and it’s still my favorite. I’ll never get rid of that bag.”

As fancy as her designer bags might be, that doesn’t stop her from lugging around a major amount of vanity essentials. “I carry around a little Louis Vuitton bag and it always has an extra set of contacts, hand sanitizers, eye drops, mints, a couple bandaids, a nail file, a sewing kit and a stain kit,” said Medley. “It’s my mini emergency kit.”

If you’re looking to purchase a designer handbag of your own, Medley strongly recommends searching for an option from the luxury resale company. “This is, to me, something all women should be doing,” she explained. “The great thing about these bags is that they’re not only guaranteed, but you can wear them for a year and bring it back and they buy it back.”

If you haven’t ditched Us to do so already, check out the hundreds of different luxury handbag options on rebag.com!

