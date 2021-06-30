Speaking out on those stockings! Dr. Jill Biden prompted quite the viral response after stepping out in a pair of lacy looking pantyhose earlier this year. And now, she’s setting the record straight about her edgy ensemble.

In a Tuesday, June 29, interview with Vogue, the 70-year-old first lady explained that she doesn’t necessarily understand all the fuss around her fashion choices.

“It’s kind of surprising, I think, how much commentary is made about what I wear or if I put my hair in a scrunchies. I put my hair up! Or the stocking thing …. Fishnetgate? It’s amazing how much people pay attention to every little detail,” she told the outlet.

The educator also effectively shut down just about everyone who claimed that she paired her leather-trimmed dress with a pair of fishnet stockings.

“And they weren’t fishnets. They weren’t lace. They were very pretty stockings,” she explained.

When it came to picking out the look in the first place, Dr. Biden did it all her own, too. Unlike previous first ladies, she’s opted to forgo a formal stylist.

Elizabeth Alexander, her communications director, confirmed her self-styling to be fact. “It’s all her,” she said during the interview.

Still, the Joey: The Story of Joe Biden author has developed a very clear aesthetic. She’s a fan of floral print, funky pumps and, of course, skirt suits. While she typically sticks to browns, blacks and navy hues, she’s also not one to shy away from a pop of purple or pink.

But what matters to Dr. Biden more than the fashion, is where it comes from and who’s designing it. She has made a point to look to young and emerging talent.

“I like to choose from a diverse group of designers. When I was planning my inauguration outfits, that’s one of the things I considered,” she explained.

For inauguration day, the first lady turned to Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill, who outfitted her in a gorgeous blue dress and overcoat.

“She chose an emerging designer for this big day so I know she’s looking to support new talent. That is very special and exciting,” O’Neill told WWD at the time.

Later that evening, Dr. Biden slipped into an ivory dress by another young designer, Gabriella Hearst, which featured embroidered details that “reflected all of the state flowers of the United States and territories and the District of Columbia,” according to New York Times fashion director Vanessa Friedman.