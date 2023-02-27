Drew Barrymore is spilling her beauty secrets! The actress has been named the latest brand ambassador of Garnier Nutrisse.

The new gig is a continuation of Barrymore’s longstanding relationship with the cosmetics company and will see her promote Garnier’s new and improved Nourishing Color Créme formula — a product that has helped the 50 First Dates star, 48, maintain her signature red mane.

“I am so happy to be expanding my role with Garnier by being their Nutrisse ambassador,” the Charlie’s Angels star told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, February 27. “This is a match made in heaven since I love talking about accessible products that work. Garnier continues to innovate their formulas, and now my favorite at-home hair color has been reformulated to include five fruit oils, yes five.”

Barrymore gushed about her role further via Instagram on Monday, sharing: “You wanna know who my celebrity stylist is? ME! And @Garnierusa Nutrisse. I am excited to share that I am officially THE Nutrisse Girl. I’ve been coloring hair at home for years … and now I can officially share my secret. Nourished hair, better color, HERE I AM!”

Garnier’s Senior Vice President, Ali Fakih praised the Scream star in a Monday press release. “We are so delighted to see our partnership with Drew Barrymore expand into hair color,” he shared. “She is more than a spokesperson for us — she is a true advocate, with the ability to connect and relate to her audience in a way rarely seen in the celebrity world. Her affinity for hair color, and her ‘do it myself’ nature, made for the perfect choice as our Garnier Nutrisse Brand Ambassador.”

The revamped Nourishing Color Créme works to help customers achieve shiny locks while promising 100 percent gray coverage.

Prior to her new appointment, Barrymore served as the ambassador of Garnier’s Whole Blends line, specifically helping promote the launch of the Sulfate-Free Remedy Hair Care collection in February 2021.

The talk show host first caught the eye of Garnier in August 2020 when she shared her love of the company’s Whole Blends Legendary Olive Shampoo and Conditioner. She gushed over the products in her #BeautyJunkieWeek series via Instagram at the time. “I got this because my daughter’s name is Olive, and it turns out that I am love,” she raved. (Barrymore shares Olive, 10, and daughter Frankie, 8, with ex-husband Will Kopelman.)