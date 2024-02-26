Dua Lipa is adding yet another title to her ever-growing resume.

The 28-year-old singer was just named the new Global Makeup Ambassador for YSL Beauty.

“Dua Lipa brings an electrifying energy to our brand, inspiring women to not just wear makeup, but to make a statement about who they are and what they stand for,” Stephan Bezy, the international general manager at YSL Beauty, said on Monday, February 26. “Her influence is a celebration of individuality, a statement of empowerment, encouraging everyone to embrace their unique beauty with confidence.”

This is not the first time the “Dance the Night” singer has worked with the luxury beauty brand. In 2019, she was named the Global Brand Ambassador for its Libre fragrance.

For Lipa, taking on this latest role at YSL was an easy decision.

“Because of the amount of time that we’ve spent working together, the team really knows me and what I’m down for,” Lipa told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Monday. “And what I’m down for seems to be a lot—whether it’s with me walking in a desert in nine-inch heels at the edge of the Grand Canyon, or this, where they’re like, ‘Do you want to get in a pool and do this fully clothed?’ I’m so down for an adventure.”

In the same interview, Lipa also outlined how working with the brand’s makeup line differs from working with its perfumes.

“The cosmetic side has such a different kind of story to the lead woman,” Lipa told the publication. “[It’s] a bit more hyper-feminine, but quite tough at the same time.”

With Lipa’s new appointment as Global Makeup Ambassador, YSL Beauty aims to draw in a fresh new generation of consumers.

“This move is signatory of YSL Beauty entering a new chapter,” Jordan Radi, the Global Director of Consumer Engagement, said in a statement.