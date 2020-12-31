She’s saying yes to a dress! Duck Dynasty‘s Bella Robertson went wedding dress shopping and shared a series of behind-the-scenes pics from the experience.

On Wednesday, December 30, the 18-year-old posted six images to Instagram from her wedding dress appointment. She was joined by family members, including her two sisters, Sadie Robertson and Rebecca Robertson Loflin, as well as her sister-in-law, Mary Kate Robertson. “Tis the season to wear white 🙋🏻‍♀️,” Bella captioned the post.

Rebecca also shared some pics to Instagram, writing, “Dress shopping with our baby girl! 👰🏻‍♀️🛍 sorry guys you missed your last chance if you were planning on joining this fam 😝.”

This comes a little over a month after Bella announced her engagement to Jacob Mayo. On November 18, the former reality TV star took to Instagram to share the exciting news. “I was thankful for you yesterday, i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life!” she wrote in a caption alongside black-and-white pic of the couple. “i am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever.”

They celebrated the engagement with a big bash alongside the bride-to-be’s mom and dad, Korie and Willie. Bella’s older sister Sadie also took to Instagram to celebrate the news. “HOW IS MY LITTLE SISTER ENGAGED?!? I thought you were still 7?!?” she wrote in caption. “But as wild as this is to me I’m thankful it’s to such a good man like Jacob. We can’t wait to welcome you into this crazy family even though I kind of already feel like you are a part of it.”

