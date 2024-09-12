Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Star Style

Dancing With the Stars’ Ezra Sosa Sports Ankle Monitor at NYFW in Nod to Anna Delvey

By
Dancing With the Stars Ezra Sosa Sports Ankle Monitor at NYFW in Nod to Anna Delvey 010
Ezra Sosa, Anna Delvey. Disney/Andrew Eccles (2)

Dancing With the Stars pro Ezra Sosa paid homage to his season 33 partner, Anna Delvey, by wearing an ankle monitor while walking the runway during a New York Fashion Week show.

Sosa, 23, paired the criminally chic accessory with calf-length black shorts, a white muscle shirt emblazoned with the words “Hot People,” a backwards baseball cap and dark sunglasses at the Wednesday, September 11, show.

The Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson, who placed fourth on season 32 of DWTS, shared footage of Sosa’s walk via her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“LOOK AT MY BABY GO,” she captioned the clip. “THE ANKLE MONITOR IS SENDING ME.”

DWTS Cast Breaks Down Their 1st Impressions of Their Partner

Related: 'DWTS' Season 33 Cast Tells Us What They 1st Thought When Meeting Partners

Sosa also shared a video of the bedazzled ankle monitor via his own Story. “The essentials,” he captioned the clip.

While Sosa wore the anklet in the name of fashion, Delvey, 33, will don an ankle monitor during the upcoming season of DWTS while she appeals her deportation order. Delvey had to ask U.S. Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for permission to compete on the ABC reality series.

Dancing With the Stars Ezra Sosa Sports Ankle Monitor at NYFW in Nod to Anna Delvey 010 016
Courtesy of Ezra Sosa/Instagram

The so-called “Fake Heiress” rose to prominence amid her 2019 trial for charges of grand larceny in the second degree and theft of services. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison and released on parole in March 2021. She was then taken into ICE’s custody for overstaying her visa before being released in October 2022 and placed on house arrest.

While Delvey’s DWTS casting has raised eyebrows — Whoopi Goldberg called it an “f you” to “people who have been trying to make their way back to this country” during a Friday, September 6, episode of The View — Sosa has sung her praises.

Most Controversial DWTS Contestants

Related: Most Controversial ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants

“She has a really dry sense of humor, which is, like, my personal favorite,” Sosa exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “So, we’ve been getting along really well.”

Dancing With the Stars Ezra Sosa Sports Ankle Monitor at NYFW in Nod to Anna Delvey 010 017
Courtesy of Ezra Sosa/Instagram

Sosa and Delvey hung out at NYFW on Wednesday as Delvey also hit the runway.

“SO STUNNING,” Sosa captioned footage of Delvey walking for SHAO dressed in a black blazer, gloves, a long skirt and pumps that matched her ankle monitor.

Backstage before the show, Delvey dryly replied “no” when Sosa asked if she had any tips for him in a video shared via his Instagram Story.

Stars at New York Fashion Week 2024

Related: All the Celebs at New York Fashion Week Spring 2025: See the Best Looks

“That’s comforting to hear,” Sosa quipped in response.

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal

The dancer also shared videos of both his and Delvey’s runway walks via TikTok.

“Name another DWTS duo walking NYFW … I’ll wait,” Sosa wrote in the caption.

Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

In this article

Dancing With The Stars Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Dancing With The Stars

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.