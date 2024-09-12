Dancing With the Stars pro Ezra Sosa paid homage to his season 33 partner, Anna Delvey, by wearing an ankle monitor while walking the runway during a New York Fashion Week show.
Sosa, 23, paired the criminally chic accessory with calf-length black shorts, a white muscle shirt emblazoned with the words “Hot People,” a backwards baseball cap and dark sunglasses at the Wednesday, September 11, show.
The Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson, who placed fourth on season 32 of DWTS, shared footage of Sosa’s walk via her Instagram Story on Wednesday.
“LOOK AT MY BABY GO,” she captioned the clip. “THE ANKLE MONITOR IS SENDING ME.”
Sosa also shared a video of the bedazzled ankle monitor via his own Story. “The essentials,” he captioned the clip.
While Sosa wore the anklet in the name of fashion, Delvey, 33, will don an ankle monitor during the upcoming season of DWTS while she appeals her deportation order. Delvey had to ask U.S. Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for permission to compete on the ABC reality series.
The so-called “Fake Heiress” rose to prominence amid her 2019 trial for charges of grand larceny in the second degree and theft of services. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison and released on parole in March 2021. She was then taken into ICE’s custody for overstaying her visa before being released in October 2022 and placed on house arrest.
While Delvey’s DWTS casting has raised eyebrows — Whoopi Goldberg called it an “f you” to “people who have been trying to make their way back to this country” during a Friday, September 6, episode of The View — Sosa has sung her praises.
“She has a really dry sense of humor, which is, like, my personal favorite,” Sosa exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “So, we’ve been getting along really well.”
Sosa and Delvey hung out at NYFW on Wednesday as Delvey also hit the runway.
“SO STUNNING,” Sosa captioned footage of Delvey walking for SHAO dressed in a black blazer, gloves, a long skirt and pumps that matched her ankle monitor.
Backstage before the show, Delvey dryly replied “no” when Sosa asked if she had any tips for him in a video shared via his Instagram Story.
“That’s comforting to hear,” Sosa quipped in response.
Deal of the DayScore This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal
The dancer also shared videos of both his and Delvey’s runway walks via TikTok.
“Name another DWTS duo walking NYFW … I’ll wait,” Sosa wrote in the caption.
Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.