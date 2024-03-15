Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Dwyane Wade Has Been Getting Manicures ‘Since 2007’

By
Dwyane Wade Has Been Getting Manicures Since 2007
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade is no rookie when it comes to manicures.

“I’ve been getting my nails painted since 2007,” Wade, 42, told Highsnobiety in his cover story, which was released on Thursday, March 14. “I always knew that’s what I wanted to do: I wanted to be one of them sharp-dressed men who smelled good, who stayed clean-shaved, and all that,” he continued, crediting his dad, Dwyane Wade Sr., and uncles for teaching him how to look.

“My father has always been a man who would take care of himself,” he gushed. “He was just a fly dude, and it didn’t matter if it was a sweatsuit or if it was a suit.”

Wade recently showed off a simple nail design at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in January. His manicure featured a pattern of red, nude and black nails, seemingly representing the Miami Heat’s team colors, which he played on from 2003 until 2016, and again in 2019, after playing two seasons with the Chicago Bulls. Wade paired the nail polish with a black double-breasted blazer and matching pants.

Dokotoo Ribbed Knit Button-Up Shirt

Deal of the Day

Steal Alert! This Ribbed Knit Button-Up Shirt Is a Rich Mom Staple View Deal

Dwyane Wade Style

Related: Dwyane Wade’s Boundary-Pushing Style: Photos

He again rocked a low-key manicure at the 2024 Oscars earlier this month. For film’s biggest night, he sported an asymmetrical pattern featuring nude, black and white nails that perfectly complemented his Versace tuxedo.

Dwyane Wade Has Been Getting Manicures Since 2007
Megan Briggs/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Wade has been candid about getting his nails painted. The NBA star previously opened up about experimenting with nail polish while speaking to GQ in 2011.

Latto Celebs With Out of the Box Nail Designs

Related: See Celebrities With Out-of-the-Box Nail Designs: Latto and More

“Three years ago I was like, ‘Man, I kind of want to paint my toenails black,” he recalled, noting that he thought his teammates would “kill” him. “Later I was on vacation in the Bahamas with LeBron [James], and when he saw my toes he was like, ‘Something is seriously wrong with you.’” Wade explained that James, 39, eventually came around to the idea but still thought Wade was “crazy.”

In this article

Dwyane Wade Explains Why Daughter Zaya Is Not Celebrating Pride This Year

Dwyane Wade

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!