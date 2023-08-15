Dwyane Wade went from being a baller on the court to an MVP in the fashion game.

The retired NBA star has proved himself as a style star to watch in recent years, experimenting with vibrant colors, eye-catching patterns, figure-flattering silhouettes and more.

Take his Hall of Fame Induction celebration soirée, for example. Wade looked sleek at the August 2023 event in a white tank top paired with a Saint Laurent Belt and tailored trousers by Bottega Veneta. He topped the look off with Versace frames — giving Us a reason to bow down.

While we believe Wade has a keen fashion sense, his recent evolution is due in part to stylist Jason Bolden. “[Jason] rejuvenated me in this space,” Wade told Esquire in February 2023. “I think as an athlete, you get put in a certain fashion space where a lot of brands … It’s not that they don’t want to dress you, but they don’t feel they can, or don’t have access to. He’s allowed me access to these brands … He’s brought back the energy in the fashion space.”

Keep scrolling to see Wade’s style evolution: