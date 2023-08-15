Dwyane Wade went from being a baller on the court to an MVP in the fashion game.
The retired NBA star has proved himself as a style star to watch in recent years, experimenting with vibrant colors, eye-catching patterns, figure-flattering silhouettes and more.
Take his Hall of Fame Induction celebration soirée, for example. Wade looked sleek at the August 2023 event in a white tank top paired with a Saint Laurent Belt and tailored trousers by Bottega Veneta. He topped the look off with Versace frames — giving Us a reason to bow down.
While we believe Wade has a keen fashion sense, his recent evolution is due in part to stylist Jason Bolden. “[Jason] rejuvenated me in this space,” Wade told Esquire in February 2023. “I think as an athlete, you get put in a certain fashion space where a lot of brands … It’s not that they don’t want to dress you, but they don’t feel they can, or don’t have access to. He’s allowed me access to these brands … He’s brought back the energy in the fashion space.”
Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
Keep scrolling to see Wade’s style evolution: