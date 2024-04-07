Damian Hurley and mom Elizabeth Hurley are so close that they even share clothes.

“I steal leather trousers all the time when we’re the same size” Damian, 22, told The Sunday Times on March 31. “Jackets are always great. Any big oversized blazers she steals in a heartbeat.”

Damian and Hurley, 58, are no strangers to twinning with each other. In 2019, Damian sported a black blazer decorated in gold safety pins, a look inspired by his mother’s iconic safety pin Versace dress from the early ‘90s. (Hurley welcomed Damian in 2002 with businessman Stephen Bing.)

Hurley wore the now-iconic dress to the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral, which she attended with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant. The famous black dress featured a plunging neckline, with openings on the sides held together by large gold safety pins.

“It didn’t hurt at all,” Hurley exclusively told Us Weekly of the dress in October 2023. “What was really interesting about that dress is when I borrowed it, I’d never borrowed an item of clothing before and nobody had heard of Versace in England. They didn’t even have a publicity office in London at the time.”

Elizabeth also admitted to Us that, at the time, the dress was her first experience with couture. “When I put it on, I was like, ‘Wow.’ But in fact, I was like, ‘Is this going to move?’” she shared, adding, “It was my first experience of wearing couture, and it didn’t move. Before I left the house, I remember bending down and touching my toes and doing all this [and] nothing moved. I knew it was going to be comfortable.”

The dress was described by Donatella Versace as “one of the most famous red carpet dresses in history” in August 2019. “People across the globe started talking about the dress. That’s when we started to realize the power of the red carpet and celebrities in creating topics of conversation,” Donatella, now 68, told InStyle at the time.

Damian is continuing to follow in his mother’s footsteps, becoming a model in his own right and stepping behind the camera to direct. (He helmed mom Elizabeth’s new thriller, Strictly Confidential.) While speaking with The Sunday Times in March, Hurley explained that he doesn’t get easily starstruck after being brought up around the entertainment industry.

“I’ve never really been starstruck,” he said. “I’ve grown up around industry giants so I’m fairly unflappable.” However, Damian admitted the only exception to this rule was when he was cast in a modeling campaign with Naomi Campbell, who he described as a “family friend.”

“She really taught me — this is very interesting — so you have to have two thoughts when you’re looking into the camera, either ‘f–k me’ or ‘f–k you’,” Damian explained. “It’s completely true. When you look at every single model in the world, that is what they’re thinking.”