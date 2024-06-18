Elle Fanning never shies away from an “overdressed” outfit.

“I am someone who’s probably always slightly overdressed for the occasion, but I don’t mind it,” Fanning, 26, said during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, published on Monday, June 17. “I mean, of course I have sweatpants days, and when I’m going to set, I’m like in those,” she continued, noting Éterne carries some of her favorite sweat sets. “Those are really good for sets and for travel.”

At the 77th annual Tony Awards on Monday, Fanning looked extra classy in a black YSL blazer and matching trousers. She accessorized with a diamond necklace from Cartier and a bold red lip.

While she sometimes opts for sweatsuits while on the road, Fanning recently commanded attention in a Tiffany blue suit while landing in France to take part in the Cannes Film Festival. Underneath her blazer, Fanning rocked a white tank top. She completed her look with ivory flats, black sunglasses, gold jewelry, a black leather belt and a white purse.

Elsewhere in the interview, Elle compared her style to older sister Dakota’s aesthetic. “I think Dakota’s very classic. I’m classic too, but with a twist,” she said. “She’s a little bit more laid-back.”

Elle shared that Dakota, 30, has questioned her style on occasion.

“I think she loves me for that, but I kind of make a bolder choice, whereas she just wants to look beautiful and clean and chic. I get to be the crazy one. I think that younger-older sister dynamic is classic,” Elle told the publication.

Fans caught a glimpse of the sisters’ contrasting style at the Teen Spirit premiere in 2019. Dakota, for her part, sported a little black dress featuring a flowy silhouette and a bow on her collar.

Elle, meanwhile, donned a hot pink floor-length gown equipped with a plunging neckline, a glittery skirt, floral straps and lace embellishments. She topped the look off with a matching headband complete with a bow.

The sisters wrapped their arms around each other at the premiere and smiled for the cameras.