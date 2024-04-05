Elle King’s new ink is dedicated to the special men in her life.

The 34-year-old country singer got tatted on her butt in honor of the men who are helping her raise her 3-year-old son, Lucky. King took to Instagram on Friday, April 5, to share photos of the new mark, which was brought to life by celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy.

“I always said I’d get my baby daddys [sic] name tattooed on my butt … so I did. I got ‘brethren’ for the men helping me raise my son. I love you guys so much, I wouldn’t want to do life without y’all. Me and Lucky love you so much! Shoutout to my man @jonboytattoo for being the illest,” King captioned the social media carousel.

In one snap, King could be seen lying on a tattoo bed as JonBoy posed beside her. In a different snap, King gave fans a close-up view of the design, which is written in cursive on her left cheek.

She tagged a number of men in the post, including musicians Dave Sherman, Dave Scalia, Joseph M and Paul DeVincenzo.

King shares Lucky with Dan Tooker — who wasn’t tagged in the tribute post.

King and Tooker began dating in 2019 and got engaged one year later. They both proposed.

“We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning,” King shared via Instagram at the time. “I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker … but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way. So I immediately got down on my knee too.”

King gushed: “I love you, Daniel. One year down, forever to go. I said Yes by the way and so did he!”

Following their double proposal in October 2020, the duo went on to suffer multiple miscarriages before King became pregnant with Lucky, whom the pair welcomed into the world in September 2021.

King has not publicly confirmed her split from Tooker, but hinted that they parted ways at the 2023 Stagecoach Festival when she wore a jacket emblazoned with one word: “Single.”