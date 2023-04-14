Ellie Goulding Hilariously Waddles Up a Flight of Stairs in Ultra Tight Skirt

She did it for fashion! Ellie Goulding looked fierce in a chic — but restricting — outfit.

The “Love Me Like You Do,” singer, 36, took to TikTok on Tuesday, April 11, to show how she hilariously struggled to walk up a staircase because of her tight skirt. In the clip, the U.K. native rocked a sheer brown top and bralette tucked into a plaid skirt. The checkered piece by A.W.A.K.E. Mode cascaded to her ankles and was finished with a fringe design at the bottom. She added a white layer over the bodysuit and tan boots.

For glam, the “By The End of the Night” artist stunted a dewy face, subtle eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, pink lips and dramatic lashes. She topped it off by parting her hair in the middle and styling it in beachy waves.

After giving the camera a spin to show off her fabulous fit, the video cut to another clip of the “Just For You” singer failing to walk up a flight of stairs with her new hit song “Midnight Dreams” playing in the background. She grabbed the railing with one hand and waddled up the stairs in heels. Despite her knees being nearly stuck together due to the skirt’s fitted construction, Goulding pushed her way to the top. “What I post vs. reality 😄,” she captioned the video.

Fans were quick to laugh with the “By The End Of The Night” musician in her comments section. One wrote, “Imagine struggling to walk in heels and still looking good.” Another added, “HAHAHHA iconic 💅🏻,” and a third praised Goulding and commented, “You slay in very outfit.”

The super stylish outfit follows the release of her fifth album, Higher Than Heaven. The “Cure For Love” singer dropped the project on April 7th, after delaying the release twice due to sourcing issues for materials needed to make the physical records.

In a March 2023 interview with Rolling Stone the “Outside” artist opened up about her process making the album. “In the best possible way, this album wasn’t taken from personal experiences,” she said. The “Lights” singer revealed, “It was such a relief to not sit in the studio going through all the things that happened to me and affected me. Because I feel things very deeply.”

Goulding continued, “Right now, I just want to dance. I just want to sing, I just want to smile.”

The album features 12 pop songs and added four more on the deluxe version.