A new Olympic sport? Kim Kardashian poked fun at herself after having difficulty walking up the stairs in a skintight dress during an event in Milan.

“Of course there [were] 100 stairs lol,” the Skims cofounder, 42, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 26, sharing footage of herself taking baby steps at a Dolce & Gabbana event one day prior.

Wearing a strapless, floor-length and snakeskin-printed gown, the reality star held the arm of Domenico Dolce as she entered a photo exhibition for the Italian luxury brand. The Selfish author has been working with D&G since last year, collaborating with Dolce, 64, and Stefano Gabbana on a collection called “Ciao, Kim.”

The lace-up gown wasn’t the only outfit that caused stair fatigue, however. Earlier on Saturday, Kardashian’s hairstylist Chris Appleton shared footage of the Hulu personality waddling up a staircase while dressed in a red crystal-encrusted skirt and bra top, also designed by Dolce & Gabbana. “Round two,” the Kardashians star joked in an Instagram Story video posted by Appleton, 39.

The hair guru replied, “Go on girl, you got this,” as his client laughed to herself and walked sideways up the flight.

The Milan outings weren’t the first time the SKKN by Kim founder has struggled to tackle stairs for the sake of fashion. Last year, her friend and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd shared a clip of the beauty mogul hoping up a stairwell in a figure-hugging, corseted frock.

At one point, the Dancing With the Stars alum had to be lifted into a car. “I’ll let you caption this,” Shepherd, 33, wrote of the hilarious clip in September 2022.

That stair challenge also corresponded with a D&G event — the launch of Kardashian’s collaboration with the brand. “The last few days has felt like a dream … the most magical experience, & the pinnacle to an incredible journey I’ve been on over the last few months with Stefano, Domenico, & the entire @dolcegabbana team,” she wrote via Instagram after the collection’s launch.

In a Vogue interview at the time, the California native described the team-up as a “dream come true,” explaining that discussions about the project began at her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker.

“I’ve spent a lot of time over the years with Domenico and Stefano. And I think over the summer when I was at my sister’s wedding, they saw all of the looks that I pulled,” Kim explained in September 2022, referring to the multiple D&G looks the Kardashian-Jenner family wore for the occasion. “I have a really big Dolce & Gabbana archive. … They were asking me where I got it and how I styled it this way. We just started having these conversations about their archives, to represent the archives.”

Keep scrolling for more photos of Kim’s latest Milan outing: