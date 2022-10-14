Move over, Pepé Le Pew! Elon Musk revealed that he has entered the celebrity beauty space with the debut of his new perfume line, Burnt Hair.

“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?” Musk, 51, quipped via Twitter on Tuesday, October 11, making a pun about his moniker alongside a photo of the new scent, which comes in a red bottle.

The perfume, which retails for $100 on The Boring Company’s website, is meant to be an “omnigender product” and described as both “the essence of repugnant desire” and the “finest fragrance on earth.”

According to Musk, he has already sold 20,000 bottles of the product, estimating a profit of around $2 million from the fragrance launch as of Wednesday, October 12.

The Tesla CEO also changed his Twitter bio on Tuesday to “Perfume Salesman” before asking his fans to “please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter.”

The Space X founder previously launched a bid of $40 billion to buy the social media platform in April, according to an SEC filing. Musk offered to pay $54.20 per share for full ownership of the company, which would translate to a $43 billion price tag, per Bloomberg.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a press release at the time. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans,” he explained. “Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

The billionaire initially planned to turn the platform private, however, he later revealed his purchase was being put on pause.

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” the businessman tweeted in May. “Still committed to acquisition. To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover.” In July, Musk’s attorney sent a letter to Twitter revealing he had changed his mind about the sale.

In addition to his time in the tech industry, the entrepreneur made his debut into the world of celebrity fashion when he attended the Met Gala in May with ex Grimes, with whom he shares s on X Æ A-12 and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who were born in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Musk is also father to three sets of multiples. He shares 18-year-old twins Vivian and Griffin and 16-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, with ex-wife Justine Wilson. (The South Africa native and Wilson, 49, also shared late son Nevada before the newborn died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks.) In November 2021, Musk welcomed another set of twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.