Stylish

Emily Blunt Jokes About Wearing the Same Suit as Lenny Kravitz: ‘Who Wore It Best?’ 

By
Lenny Kravitz and Emily Blunt Same Outfit
Emily Blunt and Lenny Kravitz Gotham/GC Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emily Blunt and Lenny Kravitz are unexpected style twins. 

For her Thursday, January 11, appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Blunt, 40, was a must-see in a black Alexander McQueen suit that featured a completely open back. As Colbert — and audience members — admired Blunt’s look, the TV host, 59, pointed out that Kravitz, also 59, wore the exact look at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7. 

“Who wore it best?” Blunt joked before explaining how she ended up in the same outfit. “I saw him swaggering across the floor at the Golden Globes — and I had already pre-planned to wear this on your show — and I thought, ‘You know what, no, I’m still going to wear it.’” 

Blunt went on to praise the musician, saying, “There’s something about Lenny Kravitz … It’s like when he walks in the room, a bus sort of runs over anyone else’s cool factor, you know?” 

Colbert agreed, adding, “You know how cool Lenny Kravitz is? He makes the name Lenny sound cool.” 

Lenny Kravitz and Emily Blunt Same Outfit 2
Emily Blunt Gotham/GC Images

Blunt teamed her skin-baring getup on Thursday with dangling gold earrings and black sandal heels. For glam, she rocked rosy cheeks, a pink lip and wore her hair in a sleek updo completed with face-framing tendrils. 

This wouldn’t be the first time Blunt unintentionally coordinated with a fellow celebrity. 

At the Governors Awards on Tuesday, January 9, Blunt and Margot Robbie both wore crystal-lined gowns

Robbie, 33, opted for a floor-length number by Celine that featured crystal embellishments and a plunging neckline. She styled the piece with Kwiat jewelry and dangling earrings from Fred Leighton. Blunt, meanwhile, opted for a dress by Miu Miu that was equipped with gems that lined her bust and torso. 

The actresses both topped off the looks by wearing their blonde manes down in loose waves.

Oscars 2023 Best Beauty gallery

Emily Blunt
1251325222lenny_kravitz_290x206

Lenny Kravitz

