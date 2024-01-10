Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt are red carpet style twins.
Robbie, 33, and Blunt, 40, turned heads on Tuesday, January 9, when they stepped out in two very similar looks at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles.
Robbie strayed away from her latest string of pink Barbiecore outfits and opted for a black floor-length gown by Celine featuring waist cutouts, crystal embellishments and a plunging neckline. She teamed the sophisticated dress with Kwiat jewelry and a pair of Fred Leighton dangling earrings.
Blunt, for her part, closely mirrored Robbie’s look in a similar black floor-length gown by Miu Miu. Like Robbie’s dress, Blunt’s also featured crystal embellishments that traveled from her neck to her bust. She accessorized the look with stacks of diamond bracelets and dangling earrings.
Not only did the two actresses wear nearly identical dresses, but their hair and makeup was also strikingly similar. Both Robbie and Blunt wore their hair down in loose waves and tucked behind their ears. For glam, they each sported black winged eyeliner, dewy foundation and light pink lipstick.
The Governors Awards is an annual ceremony hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It serves as a prelude to the Oscars, which are scheduled to take place on March 10 this year.
Robbie and Blunt have been longtime friends, so it’s no surprise that the pair were on similar wavelengths when selecting their red carpet dresses for the occasion.
In an episode of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” in December 2023, Robbie gushed about her love of Blunt to Cillian Murphy.
“I love her so much. I would watch her in anything, I don’t need a log line, I don’t need a title. If I see she’s in it I’m like I’m in, I’m going to love it. She’s SO charming,” Robbie said, adding, “She can do anything. She’s mind-blowing.”