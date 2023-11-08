Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone suffers from chapped lips at some point in their lives — even your favorite celebrities. Luckily, there are ways to prevent dry, cracked lips as the winter approaches. Emily Blunt‘s makeup artist, Jen Streicher, recently shared how she keeps the actress’ pout feeling soft and smooth year round — and it surprisingly doesn’t involve rich lip balms or nourishing night masks. Instead, it’s all about exfoliation.

“I love using a good lip exfoliant. The Lanolips Lemonaid Scrubba Balm is great,” Streicher revealed to Byrdie last year. Exfoliation is essential for buffing away dead skin cells and built-up product to unveil a smooth, soft canvas. While makeup artists and dermatologists often talk about the importance of exfoliating skin, lips are often left out of the equation — but lips are skin too, and they also greatly benefit from regular exfoliation, especially in the winter months when they’re more prone to drying out.

Get the Lanolips Lemonaid Scrubba Balm for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication, Wednesday, November 8, but are subject to change.

Lip scrubs most commonly come in a little pot that you need to dip into to apply — this format can get messy and leave little sugar particles all over the place. Plus, with these types of scrubs, you need to follow up with a balm to fully seal in moisture. Streicher loves the LanoLips Scrubba Balm due to the fact that it’s essentially a one-and-done hybrid with an easy-to-use design. Half-balm and half-exfoliator, it comes in a handy stick which allows for a mess-free swipe on application. Superfine sugar crystals and crushed orange peel are scattered throughout the hydrating stick, so it gently buffs off flakes the moment it’s applied.

Once you feel like your mouth is adequately exfoliated, you can lick or pat the particles off. (It tastes like lemonade — hello, sweet treat!) As a bonus, you don’t need to follow up with another product either, because lips are already coated in the restorative lanolin-rich moisturizer!

Aside from Emily Blunt’s A-list team, dozens of shoppers consider the Scrubba Balm a “lip delight,” giving it a four-star approval rating on Amazon. “I use this every morning and night to rid the dry flakes from my lips, and it was truly a genuine surprise to find this product,” one reviewer writes. “One of my medications has the wretched side effect of drying skin, especially my lips. I tried every lip moisturizer I could find to reduce the flaky skin on my lips —nothing worked successfully until Lanolips Lemonaid. You must try it for yourself!”

If your goal is to banish dry, flakey lips once and for all, this scrub-balm is definitely a must-have in your winter makeup bag — trust Us (and Emily Blunt’s makeup artist)!

