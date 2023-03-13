Old Hollywood glam! Margot Robbie stunned on stage at the 2023 Oscars.

Though the Babylon actress, 32, didn’t make an appearance on the champagne carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 12, she wowed while honoring 100 years of Warner Bros. alongside Morgan Freeman during the event. The Barbie star looked every bit a 1920s movie star in a black, sequined Armani Privé gown that featured a deep, sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves. She wore her long, brunette locks slicked straight down her shoulders.

“A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess,” per its official synopsis, Babylon — which has already taken home the Golden Globe for Best Original Score – Motion Picture — “traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.” Among these characters are Brad Pitt’s Jack Conrad (an aging silent-movie star), Robbie’s Nellie LaRoy (Tinseltown’s next “It” girl), Jean Smart’s Elinor St. John (a celebrity journalist) and Diego Calva’s Manny Torres (an immigrant from Mexico who rises through the ranks of the film studios). Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Olivia Wilde and more also star in the Australian film, which was released in December 2022.

The ritzy picture is up for three Oscar statuettes on Sunday night: Best Original Score, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

While Pitt and Robbie were nominated for their star turns in the black comedy at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards in January and at the Golden Globes the following month (Calva, 30, was up for a best actor award for his role in the film that night), the actors — and the rest of the cast — the duo were snubbed for any individual acting nods at the SAGs and the Oscars. The cast as a whole, meanwhile, was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards but lost the actor statue to Everything Everywhere All at Once.

During a November 2022 screening of Babylon, the I, Tonya actress opened up about portraying the tour de force that was her character Nellie — and why the experience left her spent.

“I love her so much but she’s so exhausting,” Robbie said at the event, per Variety. “She took everything from me, physically and emotionally.”

The Australia native elaborated: “During dance sequences or whatever, months into the shoot, I had to really keep up the energy levels. I remember I had written on the front of my script, ‘Demand their full attention, always.’ She did that to me.”

It was the most intense role the two-time Oscar winner had ever taken on. “By the end of the first week of shooting, I came home and I remember I said to my husband [Tom Ackerley], ‘This is the hardest I have ever worked.’”

Jun Li, who portrayed Lady Fay Zhu in the film (based on real-life Hollywood starlet Anna May Wong) told Luxury London that same month that the most “beautiful” part of Babylon was “every actor, background or in the main cast, gave 1,000 percent with every single take,” she said. “Every time was like the last time we were going to do it.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Robbie dazzle at the Oscars: