Stylish

Emily Blunt Is on Fire in Shimmering Orange Dress at ‘The Fall Guy’ Premiere in Los Angeles 

By
Emily Blunt Fall Guy Premiere
Emily Blunt Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Emily Blunt made the red carpet sparkle at The Fall Guy premiere.

Blunt, 41, graced the Tuesday, April 30, event in Los Angeles, in a bespoke Armani Privé dress. The shimmering frock featured a one-shoulder construction with a tasteful cutout at the side. Blunt paired the custom piece with gold sandal heels by Alexandre Birman that featured a woven strap. 

She continued the metallic theme with her accessories, which included chunky necklaces and an assortment of rings.

For glam, Blunt donned wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a soft pink lip. She wore her sunny blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in springy curls.

Emily Blunt Fall Guy Premiere
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

On the red carpet, Blunt posed solo and with her costar Ryan Gosling, who looked dapper in a mint-colored suit with white loafers. Gosling, 43, also pulled off an outfit change, reemerging on the red carpet alongside Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day dressed as Beavis and Butt-Head

Style File

The two wore the same costumes — and full prosthetics ­— in a now-viral SNL skit from earlier in April where Gosling and Day, 44, imitated the iconic cartoon characters. The stars looked around confused on Tuesday as they posed for photos, further extending the bit from the SNL skit.

Emily Blunt Fall Guy Premiere
Getty Images (2)

The Fall Guy follows Gosling’s Colt Seavers, a down-and-out stuntman tasked with finding the missing star of his ex-girlfriend’s blockbuster film. The film hits theaters on Friday, May 3. 

Both Blunt and Gosling having been blessing Us with major style statements while promoting the movie around the world.

24 Movies We Cant Wait to See in 2024 From Mean Girls and Furiosa to Joker Folie a Deux

At the Paris premiere on April 23, Blunt looked lively in a white silk jumpsuit by Loewe adorned with vegetables. That day, Gosling owned the monochrome trend in a maroon suit. One day prior, at a screening in London, Blunt rocked a black and white suit as Gosling charmed Us in a gray blazer and coordinating slacks.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt

