Emily Ratajkowski is on a mission to bring back neck scarves.

The 32-year-old model looked Parisian when she attended the Kérastase Paris Power Talks event at the Palais De Tokyo in Paris on Tuesday, October 24. Ratajkowski channeled French girl style for the event. She wore a chic black strapless mini dress featuring a large bow at the bottom. She paired this with a stunning red sheer neck scarf and black Miu Miu patent buckle slingback shoes.

For glam, she opted for black winged eyeliner, a matte brown eyeshadow, and light brown glossy lips. The bronzy makeup look complemented her brown hair, which she wore down in loose waves.

Ratajkowski has been working with Kérastase for over five years. She was chosen as an ambassador for the brand in 2018. In a statement she released at the time, Ratajkowski expressed her excitement about working with the brand and what hair means to her.

“I consider my hair as the reflection of my inner strength,” she said. “It’s not an ornament but a way to express myself. I think that’s true for all women. There’s such an empowering femininity to hair.”

While we are all in agreement that Ratajkowski’s hair looked as glossy and healthy as ever for the event, what about her outfit – specifically, her neck scarf? When done right, the neck scarf can turn an otherwise mundane outfit into something timeless and memorable – and Ratajkowski has unquestionably hit the nail on the head with her latest look.

Similar to neck scarves, skinny scarves have made a major comeback in 2023. Originally popularized in the early 2000s, skinny scarves serve every purpose except to keep you warm.

Celebrities including Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid have tried out the trend. The impractical accessories have recently been readopted by major fashion brands including Miu Miu, Oresund Iris and Saks Potts.

Ratajkowski herself has tried out the skinny scarf trend. In September, the Gone Girl star attended the afterparty for Vogue World at The George Mayfair in London and wore an outfit that was straight out of the 2000s. There, she paired a black skinny scarf with a see-through black ripped dress, black heels and a black shoulder bag.

As for whether Ratajkowski will succeed in bringing back the neck scarf? Only time will tell.