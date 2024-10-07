Emily Ratajkowski is keeping Us on our toes with her street style.
Ratajkowski, 33, was effortlessly chic while walking through New York City on Saturday, October 5. For her outing, she styled a white off-the-shoulder long sleeve top with straight black pants. Ratajkowski proved to be staying on top of fall trends by accessorizing with a cherry shoulder bag featuring two thin straps and a rectangular body. She topped off her ensemble with brown leather boots and silver hoop earrings.
The model teamed her outfit with soft glam including manicured eyebrows, rosy cheeks, long lashes and glossy lips. Ratajkowski’s brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in a blowout.
While out and about in the Big Apple, Ratajkowski was seen with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, who rocked a black knit crop top equipped with fuzzy cuffs and a scoop neck. Fumudoh, 32, showed off her toned abs with a mid-rise silky skirt. She completed her look with a black purse and lace-up shoes.
Red has been a popular color this fall, with stars including Kylie Jenner, Heidi Kulm, Remi Bader, Brittany Mahomes, Dua Lipa and more accessorizing with the hue.
Jenner, 27, for her part, elevated a little black dress with red pumps while sharing a number of photos via Instagram of her posing in her clothing brand Khy on Sunday, October 6. Her strapless frock featured a zip-up front and a bodycon silhouette. Jenner added a pop of color to her look with the cherry heels, which were complete with a patent leather design and pointed toe.
Klum, 51, also turned up the heat in a scarlet Alex Perry Gathered dress while attending the America’s Got Talent season 19 winner’s red carpet on September 19. Her dazzling dress featured a plunging cowl neckline, a figure-hugging skirt and a delicate train.