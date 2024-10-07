Emily Ratajkowski is keeping Us on our toes with her street style.

Ratajkowski, 33, was effortlessly chic while walking through New York City on Saturday, October 5. For her outing, she styled a white off-the-shoulder long sleeve top with straight black pants. Ratajkowski proved to be staying on top of fall trends by accessorizing with a cherry shoulder bag featuring two thin straps and a rectangular body. She topped off her ensemble with brown leather boots and silver hoop earrings.

The model teamed her outfit with soft glam including manicured eyebrows, rosy cheeks, long lashes and glossy lips. Ratajkowski’s brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in a blowout.

While out and about in the Big Apple, Ratajkowski was seen with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, who rocked a black knit crop top equipped with fuzzy cuffs and a scoop neck. Fumudoh, 32, showed off her toned abs with a mid-rise silky skirt. She completed her look with a black purse and lace-up shoes.

Related: Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Fall Style With Leather Blazer and Hermes Bag There’s something about Emily Ratajkowski! When it comes to fashion, the supermodel just gets it. Whether she’s walking the streets of New York, strutting down a runway or red carpet, she always delivers an unforgettable fashion moment. When asked to describe her personal style, the England native told Vogue France in 2019 that her aesthetic […]

Red has been a popular color this fall, with stars including Kylie Jenner, Heidi Kulm, Remi Bader, Brittany Mahomes, Dua Lipa and more accessorizing with the hue.

Jenner, 27, for her part, elevated a little black dress with red pumps while sharing a number of photos via Instagram of her posing in her clothing brand Khy on Sunday, October 6. Her strapless frock featured a zip-up front and a bodycon silhouette. Jenner added a pop of color to her look with the cherry heels, which were complete with a patent leather design and pointed toe.

Related: Every Time Emily Ratajkowski Dared to Wear Sheer Dresses Emily Ratajkowski has an endless amount of sheer dresses in her closet. Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from flaunting her figure — whether it’s posing for a nude photoshoot or strutting through streets in a see-through dress, which she does on a regular basis. One of her most eye-catching ensembles came at […]

Klum, 51, also turned up the heat in a scarlet Alex Perry Gathered dress while attending the America’s Got Talent season 19 winner’s red carpet on September 19. Her dazzling dress featured a plunging cowl neckline, a figure-hugging skirt and a delicate train.