Heidi Klum was seen painting the town red with two different monochromatic outfits.

A mere three days after Klum, 50, wore a striking all-red leather ensemble out in Los Angeles, the mother of four stepped out again on Monday, October 16, in a long sleeve red blazer-style mini dress. She accessorized the audacious look with a pair of matching red mary jane heels, a red Hermès Birkin bag, red cat-eye sunglasses and bright red nails.

Klum wore a similar red outfit on Friday, October 13 featuring a slouchy leather jacket and baggy leather pants tucked into fire engine red leather boots. The only item that wasn’t red? Her bright yellow Birkin bag.

Klum is known for her impressive collection of Birkin bags; the model owns so many that they make up the entire rainbow and beyond, including red, black, yellow, blue, brown, green, pink — the list goes on.

Related: Celebs Who Have Nailed the Monochrome Trend: Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, More Stars are slaying monochromatic outfits and serving Us with their most matchy-matchy looks. From Princess Kate always looking chic in a single-color pantsuit to Rihanna pairing a mint green dress with a coordinating shawl in 2019, celebrities have gotten creative with the fabulous fad. As fashionistas know, monochrome dressing consists of wearing the same shade from […]

On both occasions, the TV host wore her blonde hair in loose waves and parted to the side. She accessorized her outfits with minimal jewelry and allowed her bold red outfits to take center stage.

The monochromatic trend isn’t going anywhere soon — countless stars have tried it out, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Middleton, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift. But there’s something especially striking about Klum’s soft blonde hair laying in stark contrast with her fiery hot red outfits that sets it apart from the rest.

Klum wore her latest bold look to a taping of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League. This new spin-off of the show follows previous successful spin-offs including AGT: All-Stars and AGT: Champions. It was first announced in September and is scheduled to air in 2024.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Sharon! Howie! Every 'AGT' Judge Through the Years Since America’s Got Talent debuted in June 2006, the show has gone through many changes — including swapping out the panel of judges from time to time. The series, created by Simon Cowell, kicked off with Piers Morgan, David Hasselhoff and Sharon Osbourne serving as judges. Later, the show expanded to four judges and Cowell […]

On September 22, Klum took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the exciting news about the new spin-off, writing, “Get ready America for #AGT: Fantasy League 🤗🤩🥳 Our new show is coming in 2024 on @NBC. See you soon @simoncowell @officialmelb @terrycrews @howiemandel”.

Klum has appeared as a judge on AGT every year since 2013 with the exception of 2019. In this latest spin-off, Klum will compete against judges Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. The show’s concept mimics that of fantasy sports leagues; each judge will choose 10 of their favorite acts from AGT and each week the audience will vote to determine who moves forward.