Heidi Klum was seen painting the town red with two different monochromatic outfits.
A mere three days after Klum, 50, wore a striking all-red leather ensemble out in Los Angeles, the mother of four stepped out again on Monday, October 16, in a long sleeve red blazer-style mini dress. She accessorized the audacious look with a pair of matching red mary jane heels, a red Hermès Birkin bag, red cat-eye sunglasses and bright red nails.
Klum wore a similar red outfit on Friday, October 13 featuring a slouchy leather jacket and baggy leather pants tucked into fire engine red leather boots. The only item that wasn’t red? Her bright yellow Birkin bag.
Klum is known for her impressive collection of Birkin bags; the model owns so many that they make up the entire rainbow and beyond, including red, black, yellow, blue, brown, green, pink — the list goes on.
On both occasions, the TV host wore her blonde hair in loose waves and parted to the side. She accessorized her outfits with minimal jewelry and allowed her bold red outfits to take center stage.
The monochromatic trend isn’t going anywhere soon — countless stars have tried it out, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Middleton, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift. But there’s something especially striking about Klum’s soft blonde hair laying in stark contrast with her fiery hot red outfits that sets it apart from the rest.
Klum wore her latest bold look to a taping of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League. This new spin-off of the show follows previous successful spin-offs including AGT: All-Stars and AGT: Champions. It was first announced in September and is scheduled to air in 2024.
On September 22, Klum took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the exciting news about the new spin-off, writing, “Get ready America for #AGT: Fantasy League 🤗🤩🥳 Our new show is coming in 2024 on @NBC. See you soon @simoncowell @officialmelb @terrycrews @howiemandel”.
Klum has appeared as a judge on AGT every year since 2013 with the exception of 2019. In this latest spin-off, Klum will compete against judges Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. The show’s concept mimics that of fantasy sports leagues; each judge will choose 10 of their favorite acts from AGT and each week the audience will vote to determine who moves forward.