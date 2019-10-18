



Emily Ratajkowski’s long, luscious brown hair is almost as much of a standout as her incredible physique. But it hasn’t always been that way.

In an interview with Marie Claire, the 28-year-old shared a story from when she was younger and liked to play around with different styles, including one she cut herself.

“When I was about 14, I tried to give myself layers,” she said. “My dad had haircutting scissors — he cuts his own hair — and I went into the bathroom, took the scissors, and just went for it. It was bad. So bad.”

Yikes! Cuttings one’s own hair is never (repeat: never) a good idea for amateurs, let along 14-year-olds.

Ian Somerhalder proved just this point earlier this year when he posted a mirror selfie to Instagram showing off his not-so-great faux hawk, which he apparently did himself … while drinking. To make matters even worst, he had reshoots for the Netflix series V-Wars coming up.

“After the 3 glasses of wine wore off and the clippers ran out of battery… something hit me like a ton bricks: a little thing called “continuity” for aka #VWars reshoots,” he wrote in the accompanying caption on March 25. “I stopped trimming… S–t.”

Self-trimming tales aren’t always horror stories, though. Back in 2014, Dame Helen Mirren told Redbook she cuts her own hair. “Not always, but yes,” Mirren answered. “I can’t handle going to the hairdresser every six weeks, so I only go about once a year. In between, I get out the scissors and do something, usually rather disastrously. Sometimes I’ll even chop my hair the morning of a big red-carpet event.”

Learning her lesson young, the brunette stunner now uses wigs if she wants to change things up. “One of the hairstylists I work with, Jennifer Yepez, gave me the best advice: Take care of what you’ve got and use wigs when you need to experiment and get that urge to do something different,” she told the publication. “I wear them all the time and people don’t realize it.”

