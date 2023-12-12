Emma Chamberlain doesn’t care what people think about her fashion sense.

On the heels of her two holiday-themed collections with Walmart, Chamberlain, 22, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her go-to shopping items, personal style, and fashion trends.

Chamberlain’s funky fashion sense is reflected in her Walmart collab — which was released on December 7 — and includes everything from fuzzy socks and card games to an exclusive Chamberlain Coffee Kitchen Apron, cooking tools and more, all of which are available on the Walmart app or at Walmart.com. “I have been a fan for years and have always loved shopping at Walmart,” she gushed to Us.

When it comes to her personal style, Chamberlain finds herself “breaking away from the pack and doing my own thing.” Recently, she’s enjoyed stepping outside her comfort zone and even showed off an edgy Acne Studios ensemble at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party in November.

Her outfit featured a fitted leather jacket, matching underwear, sheer black tights, fingerless gloves and open-toe heels. Chamberlain accessorized with futuristic sunglasses, a messy but chic bun and red lips. “I absolutely loved it,” she gushed to Us. “I was a little teeny bit nervous, but I really enjoyed it.”

Chamberlain continued: “Fashion should be fun, right? Taking risks and pushing myself out of my comfort zone is exhilarating for me, and I don’t care what other people think about it!”

According to the “Anything Goes” podcast host, her personal style is “very experimental.” From sexy silhouettes to daring textures, prints, patterns and more, Chamberlain “will wear anything as long as it feels like an extension of my personality.” She added, “I don’t put myself in a box at all.”

Although she admitted to Us that she used to copy “what was trending” to fit in, she now feels “free from that pressure and I am able to play and explore.” Chamberlain elaborated, “I am finding my sense of style more and more as the years go by. I’d say my fashion evolution has been me growing into myself.”

While the Louis Vuitton ambassador used to be known for thrifting clothes in her YouTube videos, she’s since combined her love for pre-owned garments with designer threads. “A huge portion of my closet right now is filled with used and vintage designer, and let me tell you, these pieces bring me so much joy,” Chamberlain told Us, noting, “You can find so many pre-loved designer pieces for phenomenally low prices if you know where to look.”

Her passion for vintage garments will also be honored at the 2024 Met Gala in May, which is themed “Sleeping Beauties Reawakening Fashion,” and Chamberlain is already thinking about what to wear. “My stylist/best friend, Jared Ellner, and I definitely have some ideas,” she told Us, teasing, “My lips are sealed!”

“I am so excited about it,” she continued, while gushing about the gala’s theme. “I absolutely love studying and admiring fashion from the past, and I am glad to see it being celebrated this year.”

Going into 2024, Chamberlain is ready to say goodbye to “mini bags that are too small to hold anything.” Instead, she’s planning to lean on “crossbody bags for convenience, optical frames for function and for fun, big chunky sunglasses, and red boots.”