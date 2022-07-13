High fashion can be risky! Emma Roberts proved this is true when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during 2022 Haute Couture Fashion Week in Italy.

Before attending the Dolce & Gabbana show on Sunday, July 10, the actress, 31, accidentally ripped the pink, flower-adorned sequin skirt she wore to view the label’s fall/winter 2022 collection. In a video shared via Instagram, Roberts is seen climbing into a black car, wearing the glamorous number, which she styled with a baby pink corset top and pointed toe heels.

“Yikes,” the American Horror Story star is heard saying as someone asks if she’s OK. “I actually popped the back!” Roberts hilariously says back.

While it is not immediately clear if Roberts had the tear fixed before being seated at the big event, she kept the party going despite the incident. Her stylist, Brit Elkin Hines, posted a breathtaking shot of the movie star at the show, posing in her custom Dolce & Gabbana design. To complement the sparkly ensemble, Roberts wore a floral choker and metallic platform heels. For her glam, the Nancy Drew lead opted for smokey eye makeup and had her hair styled in a middle part with loose curls.

The Dolce & Gabbana show was a star-studded affair. To commemorate the fashion house’s 10-year anniversary of Alta Moda, Hollywood’s biggest names, including Drew Barrymore, Mariah Carey, Ciara, Sharon Stone, Kris Jenner and more, stepped out in vibrant looks.

The celebration took place at the Siracusa Cathedral and saw models strutting down the runway in lace gowns, sheer dresses, gold headpieces and more.

In May, the Kardashian-Jenner family had a Dolce & Gabbana moment of their own at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding in Portofino.

Each sister, including the bride, sported both custom and archival pieces from the Italian label throughout the Poosh founder’s wedding weekend. On May 22, Kardashian, 43, said “I do” in a custom Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that featured a corset construction and was made of satin and lace. According to Vogue, the look was inspired by vintage lingerie. The mini dress was paired with sheer gloves, lace pumps and a veil that featured a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center — a nod to one of Barker’s skull tattoos.

Speaking about her dress, Kardashian told Vogue: “Designing my dresses with Domenico [Dolce] and Stefano [Gabbana] has been a dream come true in every way.”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential