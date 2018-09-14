Emma Stone attended the London premiere of her new Netflix series Maniac on Thursday, September 13, in super chic Louis Vuitton separates, but it’s her flippy bow-adorned ponytail that has Us excited. Stone’s go-to mane woman Mara Roszak called the cute updo “sassy” on Instagram, and we have a feeling a black ribbon may become our hair’s new best friend.

Sporting a pair of cigarette-leg black trousers with a sexy crimson pleated camisole, box clutch and strappy sandals, the Louis Vuitton ambassador offered a deconstructed take on the boss-lady pantsuit trend we’ve seen all over the red carpet (here’s looking at you Blake Lively!). Paired with the pretty ponytail, the look instantly took on a flirtier vibe that would work as well for date night as it does on the red carpet.

Styling the redhead’s strands into a soft side part, Roszak added some subtle bends to the mid-lengths and ends before fastening it just below the crown of the head in a ponytail. Combined with the part and subtle volume at the root, the placement feels more modern than the sky-high cheerleader-inspired ponies found on the playground but more fun than a sophisticated nape-of-neck style. In the front, she loosened up a few face-framing pieces in the front for a romantic effect.

Rather than wrap a strand of hair around the elastic as we saw on the Oscar de la Renta spring-summer 2019 runway during New York Fashion Week, the pro instead opted for a shiny black ribbon tied in a delicate bow. From bobby pin art to fresh flowers, hair accessories have been popping up all over the place as of late, but there is something particularly timeless about the all-tied-up add-on.

To finish off the red carpet-ready look, Stone’s longtime makeup artist Rachel Goodwin warmed up the actress’ milky complexion with a rosy glow on the apples of the cheeks, defined the peepers with a shimmering smokey eye and painted the pout with a berry-colored stain. All told, the look was flirty and whimsical and the perfect way to switch things up for fall.

