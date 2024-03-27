Emma Stone is taking all of the blame for breaking her Oscars dress.

“I made a big deal about busting the zipper, but it really was my fault,” the 35-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, March 27. “I would have busted the most industrial zipper on the planet during ‘I’m Just Ken.’ ”

Stone is, of course, referring to Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars, which was complete with a bright pink suit, a live band and 62 other backup Kens. It wasn’t until after that memorable Barbie-inspired concert that Stone won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Poor Things.

During her acceptance speech at the time, Stone told the audience that her dress had broken and that 43-year-old Gosling’s stellar performance was to blame. “I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken.’ I’m pretty sure,” she joked.

Los Angeles-based Stylist Petra Flannery, who has worked with Stone for 17 years, told The Hollywood Reporter in the same article that the strapless mint green Louis Vuitton gown was special. “Emma made history in it, winning an Oscar, and she showed grace and elegance when it came to a now-famous wardrobe malfunction,” she said.

Flannery went on to explain that they both looked to Stone’s Poor Things character Bella Baxter for style inspiration.

“I loved Petra’s idea with Louis Vuitton to create a bunch of pins for Bella Baxter, which I wore on a lot of the looks, as did Yorgos [Lanthimos] on his suits,” Stone added.

Stone and Gosling are longtime friends. The pair famously starred as love interests in the 2016 hit musical La La Land. They have also both appeared alongside each other in Crazy, Stupid, Love and Gangster Squad.