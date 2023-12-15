Emma Stone took Us back in time at a screening of Poor Things in London on Thursday, December 14.

Stone, 35, graced the Barbican Centre’s red carpet in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. The actress opted for a plunging light blue silk gown teamed with an Old Hollywood-esque shawl in a deeper shade of the sky-colored hue. The outerwear bore resemblance to pieces Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor and more accessorized with in the ‘50s and ‘60s.

Stone teamed her dainty ensemble with elegant costume jewelry and strappy sandal heels. For glam, she looked refreshed with rosy cheeks and a pink lip. She wore her red tresses in loose, bouncy curls.

This wouldn’t be the first time Stone revived a trend from the past.

At the New York City premiere of Poor Things on December 6, Stone rocked a choker — with a lifelike flower attached at the center — with her lively yellow gown by Louis Vuitton. (Stone has been an ambassador for the brand since October 2017.)

The dress featured a sheer base with a lace and beaded overlay. The number was finished with a plunging neckline and a short train. Stone paired the garment with metallic heels and soft glam that included a pink pout and shimmery eyeshadow. She wore her hair in a simple updo.

In addition to bringing back past fashions, Stone’s Poor Things press tour looks appear to be a nod to her character Bella Baxter’s eccentric Victorian style.

In the film — which follows Bella, a young woman brought back to life by unorthodox scientist Dr. Goodwin Baxter — Stone wears getups that feature billowing sleeves, unique textures and lively colors. The animated ensembles are complemented by Bella’s long, jet-black wavy hair and sharp eyebrows.

Stone gushed about portraying Bella role earlier this month, telling Access Hollywood, “[Bella] is different from anything that’s ever existed before as a character. She was different in every way.”

She added, “It was so amazing to strip away from any self-judgment or anything. [Bella] is so open and so free, it was amazing. … I just am so, so excited about this film, and I love it so much.”

In addition to Stone, Poor Things stars Willem Dafoe as Dr. Baxter along with Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley and Jerrod Carmichael. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film is based on Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name.