Emma Stone has given Us the green light to dust off our chokers.

The 35-year-old actress revived the ’90s accessory — but with a dainty twist — at the Poor Things premiere in New York City on Wednesday, December 6. Stone’s piece featured a thick black band adorned with a glittery, lifelike flower attached at the center.

Stone teamed the sparkler with a lively yellow gown by Louis Vuitton. (Stone has been an ambassador for the brand since October 2017.) The dress featured a sheer base with a lace and beaded overlay. The number was finished with a plunging neckline and a short train. Stone paired the garment with metallic sandal heels and soft glam that included rosy cheeks, a pink lip and shimmery eyeshadow. She wore her bright red mane in a simple updo.

Stone’s red carpet ensemble appeared to be a calmed-down nod to her Poor Things character Bella Baxter’s eccentric Victorian style. In the film — which follows Bella, a young woman brought back to life by unorthodox scientist Dr. Goodwin Baxter — Stone wears getups that feature billowing sleeves, unique textures and lively colors. The animated ensembles are complemented by Bella’s long, jet-black wavy hair and sharp eyebrows.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks Feast your eyes on some fabulous fashion! Hollywood’s biggest names never miss a moment to slay. Keke Palmer kicked off 2023 on a glitzy note as she attended the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 4, wearing a sequin Michael Kors Collection gown that cradled her baby bump. The metallic number featured a […]

Stone gushed about the unusual role at the Wednesday screening, telling Access Hollywood, “[Bella] is different from anything that’s ever existed before as a character. She was different in every way.”

She continued, “It was so amazing to strip away from any self-judgment or anything. [Bella] is so open and so free, it was amazing. … I just am so, so excited about this film, and I love it so much.”

In addition to Stone, Poor Things stars Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley, Jerrod Carmichael and Willem Dafoe as Dr. Baxter. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film is based on Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name.

Related: The Wildest and Most Wonderful Makeup of 2023: Rihanna, Doja Cat, Billy Porter a... Every year, whether it’s during awards season or the famous Met Gala, we eagerly anticipate what our favorite celebrities will rock on the red carpet. 2023 was not just filled with magical fashion looks; it was also the year of off-the-charts makeup moments. As always, the Met Gala was the scene of some of our […]

Dafoe, 68, previously praised his role, telling Variety in November that playing Dr. Baxter was “fun.”

“Just because I was surrounded by all this beautiful [Victorian] detail in this complete world; and also great cast, great script,” Dafoe said. “Also looking at these videos of Alasdair Gray, who wrote the novel … I think there’s a lot of Alasdair Gray [in Dr. Baxter]. He’s eccentric, he’s intellectual, he’s playful. He’s a thinker, a free thinker. Dr. Baxter is a scientist and he’s turned his pain into a positive thing.”

Poor Things hits theaters on Friday, December 8.