Emma Watson is making pantsuits sexy again.

The 33-year-old actress attended the London premiere of the documentary film We Dare to Dream on Sunday, November 26, in an Alexander McQueen black blazer. The blazer cinched in at the waist and featured a plunging neckline and embellished design on the shoulder. She paired this with a pair of black trousers, crystal embellished heels and a bralette featuring a cut-out design.

Watson kept her glam simple with black eyeliner, her signature bold brows and bright red lipstick. She wore her hair up in a messy low ponytail.

On Sunday, Watson was joined on the red carpet by Pakistani women’s education advocate Malala Yousafzai and director Waad Al-Kateab, as well as producer Joe Gebbia.

We Dare to Dream sheds light on the unique difficulties faced by refugee athletes in the olympics. The film follows five athletes from Syria, Cameroon, South Sudan and Iran as they compete together on the Refugee Olympic Team in the 2020 Olympic Games.

After the film was played for the audience, Watson stood up and asked the filmmakers a question during the Q&A portion of the evening.

“It was such a joy to watch and it was so inspiring,” she began. “It’s a year away, the Paris Olympics. What can people do, who watch this film and want to support the individuals who will compete and who have it so much harder than anyone else at the games?”

Al-Kateab, 32, responded first, telling Watson and the audience that the simplest thing they can do is to show the Refugee Olympic Team as much support as your home country’s team. “Please cheer with them as well,” she said.

Gebbia, 42, shared a more direct way to get involved. “There’s a group out of the Olympics called the Refuge Foundation, which is the group that basically helps fund the training, the coaching, the facilities,” Gebbia said. “And so if you actually want to get involved in specific ways, you can go to the Refuge Olympic Foundation in order to find out more.”

It is no surprise that Watson is interested in the documentary as she has served as a UN Goodwill Ambassador since 2014.

Although her red carpet appearances have been few and far between since she took a break from acting in 2018, Watson has maintained the same classic, chic and tailored looks for years.