



With some of the biggest names in broadcast, cable and streaming television services on hand to fete their best and brightest, the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22, provided a night filled with pink and red dresses, totally original suits and glittering gowns. The best dressed of the night? The honor goes to our five picks: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Regina King, Emilia Clarke, Naomi Watts and Zendaya.

5) Waller-Bridge wowed in a flowing beige Monique Lhuillier gown with a plunging, sequin adorned neckline. She accented her look with Swarovski Fine Jewelry.

4) King was a vision in a seafoam green Jason Wu gown with delicate straps on either side of the halter neckline, Irene Neuwirth jewelry, Christian Louboutin heels.

3) Clarke looked elegant in a cut-down-to-there Valentino dress with pockets, David Webb earrings and ring and Jimmy Choo’s Max platform sandals.

2) Watts brought a modern edge to a classic silhouette thanks to the sheer panels of her Dior Haute Couture number. She paired the gown with Platinum by Harry Winston jewels.

1) Zendaya slayed in a rich green corseted Vera Wang Collection frock, Brian Atwood shoes and Cartier jewels.

