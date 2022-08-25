Eva Longoria Keeps the Barbiecore Trend Alive in the Chicest Hot Pink Pants

Seeing pink! Eva Longoria mastered two trends in one outfit when she shared a photo of herself in head-to-toe fuchsia.

Revealing her take on the Barbiecore craze and monochrome aesthetic, Longoria, 47, posted a photo via Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, that showed rocking the coolest hot pink trousers. The figure-flattering pants featured a high waist and a wide-leg hem.

The actress, who was dressed by celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, paired the bottoms with a silk one-shoulder top in the same vibrant hue. The sexy blouse featured a cutout at her chest. The Desperate Housewives alum accessorized with hoop earrings and wore her hair in loose waves.

“Dreamer and doer,” Longoria captioned the social media post, which has since flooded with compliments from her followers. “Pink is your color!!” one fan wrote. A second social media user commented: “You look incredible!”

This wouldn’t be the first time the producer has nailed the monochrome trend. On August 15, Longoria shared a photo via Instagram of herself rocking a blush ensemble. The soft look included an oversized suede jacket, a sultry slip dress and classic sandal heels.

“Something about Mondays make me want to conquer the world,” Longoria wrote alongside the snapshot.

When she’s not sporting the latest trends, the Eva’s Kitchen author can be found soaking up the sun. On August 21, the Over Her Dead Body star shared a photo from her recent European vacation. In the Instagram photo, Longoria is seen posing in a little black bikini. Days earlier, the movie star posted a shot of herself lounging on a yacht in a blue triangle bikini. “Vitamin sea,” she captioned the August 13 image.

For Longoria, vacation style is easy. On August 2, she shared another getaway photo via Instagram, this time of herself wearing a dainty white maxi dress. The lightweight frock, which hugged her torso perfectly, included a V-neck and a cutout at the back.

To complete the look, the Texas native wore gold strappy sandals and accessorized with gold earrings. She also carried a tan crossbody and a Spanish fan, giving the ensemble a comfortable but glamorous finish.