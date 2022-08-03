Pretty in white! Eva Longoria shared a gorgeous and airy summer look while on vacation.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 47, showed off a dainty white maxi dress via Instagram on Tuesday, August 2. The lightweight frock, which hugged her torso perfectly, included a V-neck and a cutout at the back.

To complete the look, Longoria wore gold strappy sandals and accessorized with gold hoops. She also carried a tan crossbody and a Spanish fan, giving the ensemble a comfortable but couture finish.

Praising her style, actresses America Ferrara, Lauren Sánchez and Angelique Cabral as well as singer Lola Ponce all commented on her post. “Gorgeous,” Ferrera, 38, wrote, while the other women left heart emojis.

This isn’t the only long white dress the actress has rocked in recent weeks. Last month, she wore a sequined gown to the 10th Annual Global Gift Gala.

The dazzling number, designed by Toni Matičevski, beautifully draped over Longoria’s body. One shoulder was wrapped with a sparkly strap and the other was bare, giving the outfit an asymmetrical look. The sweetheart neckline then folded into a miniskirt, and the sheer layer of sequins fell to the floor. On her feet, Longoria sported silver heels.

The Overboard star’s style can be described as sexy, but timeless. Longoria always looks radiant in strappy dresses, cutout pieces and backless designs on and off the red carpet.

In 2016, Longoria added designer to her resume when she launched a collection with The Limited — a project that was a “long time coming” for the star.

“I’ve been sewing since I was seven, so this has been a long time coming…I sew dresses, I sew Halloween costumes, I sew everything. So, I was obsessed with the construction of garments and really how to dress a woman comfortably, affordably, [and] fashionably,” she told NBC News in September 2017.

Longoria also told the outlet that her target audience for the drop was the “everyday working woman.”

“The woman who does it all. Whether your mom life, or work life, or whatever you’re doing, I want you to feel good doing it, and look good doing it,” she explained.

After her fashion line was presented at New York Fashion Week in 2017, she shared with NBC News that “[the seven-year-old inside of me] was so overwhelmed, I was shaking, I was crying, it was a dream I never even knew I had.”

The line had a strong two years before ending its era.

