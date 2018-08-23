Labor Day may still be a week away, but Millie Bobby Brown and Lily Aldridge are both here with an unexpected eye makeup look that just might prove to be the trend of the fall season. Both ladies have been seen rocking denim blue eyeshadow this week, and the rich jewel tone-like shade is perfect for transitioning to cooler temps.

Ever the fashion and beauty trendsetter despite being just 14 years old, Brown appeared at a screening for Stranger Things season two on Tuesday, August 21, rocking a dramatic shimmering cobalt eye. Makeup artist Gianpaolo Ceciliato applied a heavy coating of the rich shade from the lashline to the brow bone and traced the waterline with a complementary navy liner for a super bold look.

VMAs 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

Fluttery lashes further defined the eye, while glowing skin and a glossy, her-lips-but-better pout allowed the peepers to take center stage. Paired with an Off White tuxedo dress, strappy sandals and glossy waves by hairstylist Blake Erik, it was a whimsically glam look that would be perfect for a fall night out.

Aldridge, meanwhile, offered a more casual take on the trend. The model, who just announced she is expecting her second child with husband Caleb Followill, attended a Levi’s event in L.A. over the weekend in a head-to-toe denim look (eyeshadow included!).

9 New Non-Cakey Setting Powders to Keep Your Makeup Fresh From Summer to Fall

On Instagram, makeup artist Pati Dubroff called Aldridge’s pretty peepers “a blue jean dream.” Unlike Brown’s highly pigmented look, Dubroff had a lighter hand with the shadow. She smudged the sparkly shade along the top and bottom lashes for a sexy, lived-in effect that is subtle enough for daytime but also sultry enough for after dark. A sculpting contour, rosy flush, neutral lip and undone waves by mane man Bryce Scarlett added to the laid-back vibe.

Gabrielle Union’s Pre-Fall 2018 New York & Company Collection Is All About Inclusivity and Empowerment

So while we are mourning the end of the summer, at least we know there are eye-catching beauty trends to look forward to come fall!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!