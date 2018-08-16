Talk about girl power! Gabrielle Union’s eponymous collection for New York & Company just celebrated its one-year anniversary, and the actress-turned-designer’s pre-fall 2018 line just may be her best yet. Union teamed up with her real life friends and cast mates, Ajiona Alexus, Essence Uhura Atkins and Valarie Pettiford, for the ad campaign that centers around the empowering #AllTogetherNow message.

“The campaign celebrates all women and the idea that we need to unite to lift each other up and support each other,” she tells Us exclusively. “There’s room for all of us to shine.”

With that in mind, Union really considered the sizing and versatility of all the autumnal pieces. Priced between $34.95 and $129.95, the chic separates (think: wide-leg trousers, cool graphic sweaters and anything-but-basic blouses) and ready-for-work (and play!) dresses and jumpsuits can easily be mixed and matched into any wardrobe and take you from work to weekend or meetings to happy hour with ease. Oh, and it’s all available in petite, tall and regular sizing ranging from XXS to XXL and 00 to 20.

“I wanted this collection to be very versatile and something my friends and family would love to wear and inclusive of all,” Union says of the collection.

In the campaign pics, the designer poses alongside her IRL “crew,” and each lady puts her own spin on some of the fall essentials from the line. Union says that she’s always loved trips to the mall with her girlfriends, so this was the perfect way to bring that theme to life.

“My collection is all about celebrating friendships,” she shares. “I think shopping with a friend is a great way to not only bond over similar tastes and interests but also you get to encourage each other to step outside of your comfort zone and try things you wouldn’t have necessarily thought of.”

With classic-with-a-twist silhouettes in a cute-but-cozy palette of warm neutrals, black and white plaids and subtle pops of color via rich cobalt blues, metallics and ’70s-inspired golden yellows, Union has created a style for every mood and occasion, and it has Us excited for cooler weather!

