Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Star Style

FKA Twigs Stuns in Pointed Headpiece at ‘The Crow’ Premiere in New York City

By
FKA Twigs Rocks Unique Headpiece at The Crow Premiere 001
FKA Twigs. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

FKA Twigs showed off her ethereal style at the world premiere of The Crow.

Twigs, 36, proved to be a high-fashion queen at the event in New York City on Tuesday, August 20. Twigs, who plays Shelly Webster in the action movie, rocked a black vintage Giorgio Armani gown featuring a strappy neckline, a sweetheart top and a silky fitted skirt. She elevated the dress with a bronze spiky headpiece that lined her forehead and the sides of her head. Twigs further accessorized with a matching chunky bracelet, a black clutch, a funky brown manicure and a silver septum piercing. (The Crow is set to hit theaters August 23.)

For glam, the actress donned a full beat including glittery nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, bleached eyebrows and long lashes. She completed her makeup with glossy lips. Twig styled her brunette locks — which are shaved to the back of her crown — in a straightened ponytail that cascaded to her bum.

lisa rinna on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Lisa Rinna Said This $15 Hyaluronic Acid Serum is ‘Lovely!’ View Deal

This isn’t the first unique look Twigs has slayed during the movie’s press tour. Earlier this week, she was seen walking through the Big Apple while donning a faux face tattoo that was printed from her scalp to her nose, created by Tilda Mace.

Related: The Best Celebrity Street Style Moments of 2024

Twigs elevated the head design with a strapless leather corset top and sheer shorts that exposed her brown underwear. She topped off her look with a purse covered in hair and thigh-high leather boots featuring an edgy square toe.

FKA Twigs Rocks Unique Headpiece at The Crow Premiere 002
Gotham/GC Images
Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs Get Steamy in 1st Trailer for The Crow

Related: Bill Skarsgard Takes on Brandon Lee’s Final Role as ‘The Crow’: Everything to Know About the Remake

Twigs brought her A-plus style to the 2024 Met Gala, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May. For Fashion’s Biggest Night, she wore a sheer bedazzled top and matching shorts. She teamed the crystal getup with a fuzzy cape, platform white heels and silver jewelry. Twigs’ body was covered in more crystals, and she finished the look with white glittery eyeshadow and an intricate updo.

In this article

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley Split After FKA Twigs Allegations

FKA Twigs

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!