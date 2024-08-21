FKA Twigs showed off her ethereal style at the world premiere of The Crow.

Twigs, 36, proved to be a high-fashion queen at the event in New York City on Tuesday, August 20. Twigs, who plays Shelly Webster in the action movie, rocked a black vintage Giorgio Armani gown featuring a strappy neckline, a sweetheart top and a silky fitted skirt. She elevated the dress with a bronze spiky headpiece that lined her forehead and the sides of her head. Twigs further accessorized with a matching chunky bracelet, a black clutch, a funky brown manicure and a silver septum piercing. (The Crow is set to hit theaters August 23.)

For glam, the actress donned a full beat including glittery nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, bleached eyebrows and long lashes. She completed her makeup with glossy lips. Twig styled her brunette locks — which are shaved to the back of her crown — in a straightened ponytail that cascaded to her bum.

This isn’t the first unique look Twigs has slayed during the movie’s press tour. Earlier this week, she was seen walking through the Big Apple while donning a faux face tattoo that was printed from her scalp to her nose, created by Tilda Mace.

Twigs elevated the head design with a strapless leather corset top and sheer shorts that exposed her brown underwear. She topped off her look with a purse covered in hair and thigh-high leather boots featuring an edgy square toe.

Twigs brought her A-plus style to the 2024 Met Gala, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May. For Fashion’s Biggest Night, she wore a sheer bedazzled top and matching shorts. She teamed the crystal getup with a fuzzy cape, platform white heels and silver jewelry. Twigs’ body was covered in more crystals, and she finished the look with white glittery eyeshadow and an intricate updo.