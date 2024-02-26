Florence Pugh stole the show at the Dune: Part Two premiere on Sunday, February 25.

The 28-year-old actress graced the New York City red carpet in a pleated gray Valentino gown. The floor-length Grecian-like number, which was a part of the label’s Spring/Summer 2024 couture collection, featured a halter neck with cutouts on the sides that flirtatiously exposed her back.

Pugh paired the dramatic gown with a chunky silver ring, dangling diamond earrings and silver chrome nail polish. She wore her hair slicked back in a unique looped ponytail and wavy sculpted bangs.

Arguably, the most intriguing aspect of Pugh’s red carpet look was her artful eye makeup. She sported dramatic cat-eyes that were pasted onto each lid with what looked like silver cut-out stickers. She accentuated this with long lashes, smokey eyeshadow and her signature bold brows.

Pugh was joined on the red carpet by the rest of the Dune: Part Two cast, including Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler.

Seydoux, 38, mirrored Pugh’s Grecian-like gown with a white halter neck dress that featured a gold leaf-shaped sequin design and a white flowy cape. She topped the look off with a high half-up ponytail and diamond earrings.

Zendaya, 27, opted for a white long sleeve cut-out gown featuring gold avant-garde detailing at the bottom. She wore her hair down in natural curls and sported gold eyeshadow and long lashes.

Dune: Part Two picks up where the original Dune movie left off. It follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he teams up with the Freman people to enter into war with House Harkonnen. Pugh plays Paul’s wife, Princess Irulan, who is a member of the ruling House Corrino and known for her historical writings. It is set to be released in theaters on Friday, March 1.