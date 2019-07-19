



When it comes to lush and envy-worthy celebrity eyebrows, Kristie Streicher is the go-to girl. The brow artist, known for her Feathered Brow technique, has worked with A-listers including Mandy Moore, Mila Kunis, Emily Blunt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Minka Kelly, Lorde, Sarah Paulson, Selma Blair, Adele, Rachel Weisz and more, and she sat down with Stylish to dish on what goes into achieving full, natural looking brows.

Step one: Work with the eyebrows you were born with. “I think people are embracing their natural brow and people want to have as much brow as possible. I think a full brow really alludes to youth and is very modern, so I think people are kind of going back to that,” she explained while celebrating Hourglass’ Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil at the brand’s popup store at The Grove in L.A.

Serena Williams’ Brow Guru Piret Aava Dishes on Why Microblading Is Worth the Splurge

“If you’re born with a really full brow, embrace it and vice versa, too. If you don’t have a ton of hair or a thick brow, it’s okay. You probably have delicate features and that works for your face, so I suggest working with that and feeling good about it,” she added.

Before you fully accept your natural brows, Streicher says you have to be patient about letting them grow in. That’s why she requires 6 to 8 weeks of outgrowth before booking an appointment with her (meaning put down the tweezer and scissors and cancel your waxing or threading sessions.)

“I think the best way to get your brows back on track is to really put them on a training schedule. Hair can actually be trained, so instead of worrying about how much or how little you’re taking, it’s really about doing it on a cycle so that you can actually train them to grow in all at once. If you’re randomly tweezing, they’re going to randomly grow in,” she explained.

Kylie Jenner’s Brow Artist Erin Bryant Says Thick Eyebrows Are the Key to Looking Younger

She admits the beginning can be rough. “It’s tricky during the first couple of cycles when you’re trying to train your hair and they’re being used to getting tweezed pretty sporadically or frequently. …You feel like you have to walk around with your hand over your head, but then you’ll see within that third cycle that it starts to come into play and it looks really good.”

In between letting them grow out, the brow expert recommends filling your brows in with the Hourglass Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil to mimic real hair growth. “It’s really not about using stencils and more about kind of working with what you have and really showing the characteristic of your brow and not filling it in solidly or going with that. …You can include little hair strokes and create really light strokes with this pencil. …The wearability is really nice, but it also makes them look soft and natural.”

Justin Bieber, Jessica Alba and More Stars’ Favorite Natural Beauty Products

After getting through the initial cycles, Streicher says you’ll be able to see a major difference in your overall appearance and look more refreshed. “It’s really powerful when a brow is appropriately shaped according to the face and the bone structure of the brow bone and the cheekbone makes sense. You can wear less makeup and it actually detracts from dark circles,” she said.

“If you have any puffiness, it really detracts from that too and when you have a full, fluffy brow, just like eyelashes, it does something that is a game-changer. … I feel like anyone that really rocks what they have and isn’t over doing it and has a full brow looks amazing,” Streicher told Stylish.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!