Accidents happen! Gabby Windey suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the season 31 finale of Dancing With the Stars.

While dancing to the “Cellblock Tango” from Chicago, the former Bachelorette‘s heel appeared to get stuck in the fringes of her sexy red lace dress. The incident prevented the TV personality, 31, from moving her foot until the end of the sequence — even after her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, picked her up from the floor.

“My foot got caught in a stitch,” Windey told Us Weekly after her performance. She went on to explain, “You have to stick the skirt to the pantie because Disney+ is very prude.”

Despite the fashion faux pas, Windey’s routine was praised by the judges. “You stayed cool … even when you had that slight wardrobe malfunction,” Len Goodman said.

Windey finished as the runner-up and Charli D’Amelio took home the title of season champion. While the winner will appear on select dates of the upcoming 2023 tour, Windey will serve as the co-host.

Although she didn’t come in first, Windey may have scored in the love department. The reality star, who recently ended her engagement to Erich Schwer, told Us that she isn’t opposed to going on a date with DWTS costar Vinny Guadagnino after the two got flirty on social media earlier this month.

“I would at this point,” Windey told Us on Monday when asked whether she’d say yes if the Jersey Shore star, 35, asked her out. “I could use a pick me up.” Chmerkovskiy added, “She likes food!”

Windey and Guadagnino shocked fans when he called her “baby mamma” via Instagram. In response, she called the MTV personality her “main main.” They continued the cheeky dialogue with the ABC star hinting that she was heading to Guadagnino after he captioned a photo: “Stop looking for the one … be the one and let them all come to you.”

The Illinois native opened up about her relationship with Guadagnino on the November 18 episode of “Chicks in the Office” podcast, calling their bond a friendship.

“I mean, we’re friends,” she said. “We were on [Dancing With the Stars] together. Apparently, both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny. But [the rumors] did happen out of nowhere.”