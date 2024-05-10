Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade are the queens of leather.

Union, 51, and Zaya, 16, who is the daughter of Dwyane Wade, matched in leather coats as they supported Dwyane, 42, at his Night of Stand Up Comedy with Netflix. (Wade shares Zaya along with son Zaire, 22, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. He and Union, who he tied the knot with in 2014, are also the parents of Kaavia, 5. Wade is also the dad of Xavier, 10, who he shared with ex Aja Metoyer, and he serves as a legal guardian for his nephew Dahveon, 21.)

Union, for her part, paired a strapless red minidress with a black jacket for the event. She accessorized with a gold and diamond chain necklace and a sparkly ring.

For glam, the actress looked flawless with rosy cheeks, a warm contour, filled-in eyebrows and extra long lashes. Her brunette hair was parted down the side and worn down.

Zaya, meanwhile, opted for a white minidress and oversized black leather jacket. She completed her look with red booties, a Miu Miu purse, a dainty necklace and black shades.

Union posed with both Zaya and Dwyane during the evening. Dwyane, meanwhile, looked cool in a bone colored cardigan, a white undershirt and brown trousers. He elevated his ensemble with a silver chain and checkered nail polish.

The former Miami Heat player recently opened up about getting his nails done, which he’s been doing for over a decade.

“I’ve been getting my nails painted since 2007,” he told Highsnobiety in his March cover story. “I always knew that’s what I wanted to do: I wanted to be one of them sharp-dressed men who smelled good, who stayed clean-shaved, and all that.” He added that his dad, Dwyane Wade Sr., and uncles taught him how to look sharp while growing up.

Earlier this year, Wade showed off a simple nail art design at the 2024 Oscars in March. His manicure featured nude, black and white nails which perfectly complemented his Versace tuxedo.