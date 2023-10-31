51 looks good on Gabrielle Union.

Union posted a series of Instagram photos and videos from her birthday celebration on Monday, October 30, in a stunning black netted dress. The floor-length dress featured thin shoulder straps with long off-the-shoulder sleeves and dramatic black floral appliqués covering her chest and waist.

Union accessorized the glamorous look with a black clutch bag, black heels and sparkly silver hoop earrings. She went full glam for the special occasion and opted for winged eyeliner, false eyelashes, and sparkly silver eyeshadow to match her silver nail polish. Union wore her hair in a chin low bun with a face framing side bang.

Union chose an elegant location for her birthday celebrations; Longleat House, to be exact. The historic building is an English stately home in Wiltshire, England. It is home to the Marquesses of Bath, but like many historic English homes, parts of it are open to the public.

In the first video posted to her Instagram, Union is perched on the side of a bed, looking off to the side and showing off the cut-out and floral detailing of her dress. The second image features Union striking a pose in the same bedroom, her head thrown back in laughter.

Union showed off the low-cut back of the dress in the next video in which she walked down the red-carpeted hallway of the stately home.

Later on in the night, videos posted in the same carousel show Union dressed dow聮 in a chic black silk pajama set, dancing and singing karaoke with friends.

Union, whose official birthday was on October 29, was joined by a close group of friends on the trip, including Tia Mowry. Mowry, 45, commented on Union’s post, writing, “Ayyyyyyye!!!!! Happy Birthday darling!!!! What a pleasure it is to share this day with you! Here’s to many more! 💕”

Mia Wright, the wife of former NBA star Dorell Wright, was also in attendance at the birthday bash. Wright, who also donned a formal black dress for the occasion, posted a sweet tribute to Union on her own Instagram.

“Had the most extraordinary time celebrating my girl G London style,” she wrote, adding, “p.s. pure + deep friendships are unmatched. we love this for us. ❤️🔒”

Comedian and actress Robin Thede, who also attended the trip, posted a fun group shot to her Instagram from the night’s festivities. She captioned it: “Truly so grateful for these amazing memories celebrating @gabunion in London!”