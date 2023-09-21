Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade stepped out for a fashionable date night in New York City.

The couple made the streets of New York City their personal runway on Wednesday, September 20. For the outing, Union, 50, slayed in a gray maxi dress finished with a strapless neckline and a flowy skirt. She rocked the frock with a thin off-white coat, finished with a tailored collar and a slight train.

Styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, Union accessorized with a white Prada handbag, diamond rings and black pointed-toe boots. For glam, she donned natural foundation, orange eyeshadow blended into her crease, matching glitter on her lids, rosy cheeks, a warm contour, filled-in eyebrows, long lashes and glossy lips. Her brunette tresses were slicked back and twisted into an updo.

Wade, 41, for his part, held Union’s hand and looked super stylish in a sparkly chevron patterned set. He paired the jacket and pants with a navy blue T-shirt, a diamond necklace, sparkly stud earrings and snazzy sneakers.

This isn’t the first standout outfit the couple has donned. On Thursday, September 21, they made an appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in NYC — and again killed the style game.

For the event, Union rocked a black silky top featuring a plunging neckline. She tucked the piece into matching pants and added a pop of color to the ensemble with a bright red blazer. The actress made the getup even more exciting with strappy heels and a top-knot bun.

Although she opted for no jewelry, her glittery eyeshadow and winged liner added just the right amount of sparkle to her outfit.

Wade complemented her outfit with dark satiny pants, a black tank top and a brown striped cardigan. He again wore his dainty diamond necklace and teamed it with gold earrings.

One of the lovebirds most talked about outfits came at the 2023 Met Gala. For fashion’s biggest night, the two coordinated their outfits with leather embellishments. Union looked like a superstar in a textured scarlet jacket and fitted matching dress by Prada. Her hairstylist, Larry Sims, created gorgeous braids and waves in her locks by using her Flawless by Gabrielle products. She topped the look off with a chunky gold necklace and sparkly rings.

Wade, meanwhile, looked edgy in a leather vest and gloves. The basketball player made the outfit even more eccentric with a black cloak finished with silver hardware and chain bracelet.